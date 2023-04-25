Weimar softball coach Roger Maupin was looking for a way to recognize softball umpires throughout the state and particularly, the Tri-County Umpires Association.
He found the perfect representative in E.I. Moore, who has been calling games in the area for 51 years.
Moore, a Yoakum resident, usually looks out at the circle from behind the plate.
But before the Ladycats played Louise at the Weimar Softball Field, Moore stood in the circle to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
“The Tri-County chapter has some of the best umpires in the state,” Maupin said, “and E.I. was a big reason.”
Moore began umpiring in 1973 and has been the Tri-County chapter’s lone president since it broke off from the Washington County chapter.
“It was a little extra money back when you were going to school,” said Moore, who graduated from Sam Houston State. “But it’s still the love for the game.”
Moore not only umpires fast-pitch softball, he also plays the game.
Moore played for the Texas Stars, who were world champions in the 65-and-over division in 2020, and won another championship last year in the 70-and-over division (Moore will turn 69 in May, but 70 and over teams are allowed to have three players under 70 on the field as long as they are not pitching).
Moore and Port Lavaca resident Tim McCamy were recently inducted into the Greater Houston Men’s Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame. Former Yoakum athletic director Bill Carpenter, who played for Riley’s Rebels out of Refugio, was inducted last year.
“I love the game because it’s kind of like baseball, but quicker,” Moore said. “You can play for a long time.”
Moore has seen changes from an umpires’ standpoint over the years.
“I wouldn’t say the fans are worse than they were before,” he said. “I would say it’s definitely hard to get people to umpire. That is a big change.
“Back in the day, I used to get people to umpire that played the game and actually knew the game. You don’t get those anymore. You get somebody looking to make a buck, but then they find out after three or four years, that you don’t make a buck so they get out.”
Moore and the Tri-County chapter are always looking for dedicated umpires.
“You’re not going to make money,” he said. “If you’re looking for a part-time job, you might as well go flip burgers somewhere. But if you like the sport, there’s nothing better than being out there. You’ve got front-row seats for every game.”
Moore was happy to work the Louise-Weimar game with longtime colleague Terry Patek, and hopes to continue for years to come.
“I love this game,” he said. “You might say it has been my life.”