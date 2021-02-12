SEGUIN — Cuero felt coming into its Class 4A bi-district game against Wimberley it had the advantage under the basket.
The Lady Gobblers did everything possible to get the ball to post Ashley Price, and she responded.
“We knew that I was going to post up that girl, and that was part of the ball movement,” Price said. “We knew that I was able to be open they would get it to me. We were able to work the ball around and get it to me, so I was able to body her down.”
Price scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Lady Gobblers to a 52-42 win on Friday night at the Goldie Harris gym.
Cuero improved to 16-5 and moved into the area round against Rockport-Fulton.
The area game has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro.
“We felt coming in that we had the advantage down low, and that was a big part of our game plan, especially if they were going to play man, and we took advantage of that,” said Cuero coach Amy Crain. “I also thought we were able to do so when they went to a zone and was really proud of the fact that they executed well against that. I thought we could out-muscle them offensively, and I thought that we were quicker than they were going to the basket.”
Ibree Coe added 14 points despite sitting out from the 5:12 mark of the third quarter until 5:06 was left in the fourth quarter with four fouls.
“We knew that this was going to be a tough game, and we had to come out fast as usual and not play down to any level and play our game as we know it,” Coe said. “I thought we handled the ball well, and we kept the momentum.”
Cuero scored the game’s first nine points and led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter behind seven points from Price.
“I know that I’m looked to, to score, and I know I have to work to do my part,” Price said. “They all contribute and help me to do so.”
The Lady Gobblers extended their lead to 28-12 at halftime.
“We started out well,” Crain said. “We made a few mistakes down the stretch. I think we need to finish better. I’m glad we had the lead. I thought we fouled entirely too much. We’ve got to quit reaching and be better with that.”
The Lady Texans (13-14), who had defeated Cuero earlier in the season, scored 22 of their points from the free throw line.
“It was frustrating as a coach to watch that,” Crain said. “They are good free throw shooters. We’ve got out of that reaching mentality. We’ve got to clean that up before the next round.”
The Lady Gobblers took a 19-point lead into the fourth quarter, and were able to hold off Wimberley, which went 16-for-16 from the free throw line in the second half.
“We learned you have to play every game like it’s your last one at this point,” Coe said. “No game will be easy and it won’t be handed to us so we have to work each day.”
Class 4A Bi-District
Cuero 52, Wimberley 42
Points: (W) Emily Thomas 6, Madelyn Rivera 2, Tessa Milam 2, Makenzie Hastom 11, Grace Harney 10, Alex Rushing 4, Brooke Burcham 7. (C) Clayre Pullin 7, Ashley Price 19, Ibree Coe 14, Charity Gray 3, ZhaVanna Gray 8, Lainee Ballin 1.
Halftime: Cuero 28-12. 3-pointers: Hastom, C. Gray. Records: Wimberley 13-14; Cuero 16-5.
