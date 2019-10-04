YORKTOWN — John David Caffey always wanted to grow up to be like his father.
"There's a reason I got into coaching, and that reason is him and my mother," said Caffey, the head football coach of Yorktown. "The example they set and the positive impact that they had on their students and athletes lives. My father always had the passion and character, and I always knew I wanted to be a lot like him."
Since becoming the head coach at Yorktown, Caffey had wondered what it would be like to coach against his father, Stan Caffey, who is the head coach at Brentwood Christian in Austin.
The opportunity arose during the off-season for the two schools to play, and John David Caffey was excited when the teams were able to get a game scheduled.
"It just fell into place," John David Caffey said. "The opponents that we had for the week didn't really fit, and it just opened the door for us to play each other. I knew that I wanted to take the opportunity because if it was ever going to happen, I knew it probably would have to be this year."
The father and son faced off in Yorktown on Friday, with Stan Caffey's Brentwood Christian Bears (5-0) coming out on top 35-13 over Yorktown (3-3).
Yorktown takes the fieild for its matchup with Brentwood Christian. pic.twitter.com/dJglw7BNNb— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 5, 2019
Yorktown started the game with a touchdown drive, capitalizing on their opening possession with a 58-yard pass from Drew Alexander to Kalen Barefield to take the lead. But Brentwood Christian went on to score 28 straight points going into halftime to take a commanding lead.
Brentwood scored once more in the third quarter to seal the game before Zack Latta scored a touchdown on a six-yard pass from Alexander in the fourth for the Wildcats.
Yorktowns offense hits a pass and the Wildcats huddle up to end warmups. pic.twitter.com/qDz9gSs1Zk— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 5, 2019
"We just turned the ball over too much," said senior wide receiver Tevin Fontenot. "We had a lot of turnovers tonight, and that has to improve, but I think we did well in our passing game and can build off of that."
Fontenot ended the night with seven catches for 126 yards and sophomore quarterback Alexander had 278 yards passing for two touchdowns.
Tevin Fontenot on Yorktowns loss to Brentwood Christian. pic.twitter.com/lFvQwayShO— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 5, 2019
Beyond the father-son dynamic, John David Caffey felt the game helped ready Yorktown for its district schedule.
"These guys definitely prepared us for district," John David Caffey said. "We knew the physicality they would bring and the skill level they have, and it was a great final tuneup before we go into district next week."
For Stan Caffey, seeing his son on the other sideline made him reminisce about all of his children.
"I'm so proud of all three of my children," Stan Caffey said. "They are all coaches, so I must have done something right for them to see how rewarding this life can be."
While the father and son competed on the field, they came together at the end of the game as a family.
"Whatever happens, we're always going to hug after the game," Stan Caffey said. "And no matter what happens, I'll go and see my grandchildren. It's a friendly rivalry."
Yorktown lineman run through position drills before the game against Brentwood Christian. pic.twitter.com/YEf7OMooRw— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 5, 2019
