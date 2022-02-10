 Skip to main content
Favorite basketball frames from past weeks

Refugio’s Desantos Doomes passes to Ty LaFrance during the District 31-2A boys basketball game against Port Aransas on Tuesday at Refugio High School.

In this week's Your Life, Photo Editor Duy Vu chose his favorite basketball shots from the past weeks. 

Victoria East’s Ariel Haas shoots during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Gregory-Portland on Tuesday at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East’s Brayndee Muncrieff prepares to pass during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Gregory-Portland on Tuesday at Victoria East High School.
Refugio’s Desantos Domes pushes inside during the District 31-2A boys basketball game against Port Aransas on Tuesday at Refugio High School.
Victoria West’s Dion Green goes for a layup during the District 29-5A boys basketball game against Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday afternoon at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West’s D’Andre Fillmore fires off a pass during the District 29-5A boys basketball game against Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday afternoon at Victoria West High School.
Victoria East’s Ariel Haas tires to get a shot off during the District 29-5A girls basketball game against Gregory-Portland on Tuesday at Victoria East High School.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

