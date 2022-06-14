AUSTIN — The UIL Legislative Council passed a proposal to codify offseason and summer strength and conditioning changes implemented as a response to COVID-19.
The council met Tuesday and also approved a proposed increase of $5 for travel reimbursements for school officials beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
The council also approved a proposal to establish a 10-year compensation plan for school officials.
The council rejected proposals that would install a shot clock in basketball games, prohibit freshmen from participating in varsity sports, and move soccer from the spring to the fall season.
The council approved an amendment to the reclassification and realignment policy, which will allow the UIL staff the option to place charter schools as much as once conference above the conference for which their enrollment qualifies.
The council agreed to study proposals to adjust the process of a previous athletics participation form if the previous school is a private school, and to require a best-of-three series in all rounds of the 5A-6A baseball postseason leading up to the state tournament.
The council will study proposals to allow the head golf coach and the assistant golf coach to actively coach during the course of play for all tournaments, and to amend junior high track meet start times.
In addition, the council agreed to study and conduct a survey of a proposal to allow sixth-grade participation at the Class 1A level.
The council rejected proposals to alter the language of softball scrimmages per week, to allow the (15)-run rule after three innings in bi-district and area softball games, to limit or eliminate coaches scratching of officials, and to adjust track and field scoring to include scoring through eighth place.
