D’Andre Filmore was voted as the Team MVP at Victoria West's annual football banquet.

The senior caught 51 passes for 949 yards and 16 touchdowns, and added 7 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball to help lead the Warriors to the area round of the playoffs this season.

Fillmore will leave West as the school’s all-time leading receiver, totaling 2,648 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns on 161 receptions.

Kamuri Montgomery and Camden Repper were named as Co-Offensive MVP’s at the banquet.

Montgomery ran for 1,335 yards and 15 touchdowns on 191 carries in 2022, and Repper threw for 2,152 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Named as Co-Defensive MVP’s were Kole Sheffe and Jaxx Rangnow.

Senior Clayton Sciba received the Fighting Heart award after ending the season as the Warriors leading tackler with 74, three of them being tackles for loss.

Luiscarlos Islas was given the Diego Martinez "Team Spirit" award, named after the West senior who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in November.

West Football Banquet Individual Awards

Team MVP — D’Andre Fillmore, Sr.

Co-Offensive MVP — Kamuri Montgomery, Jr., Camden Repper, Jr.

Co-Defensive MVP — Kole Sheffe, Sr., Jaxx Rangnow, Sr.

Diego Martinez "Team Spirit" — Luiscarlos Islas, Sr.

Fighting Heart — Clayton Sciba, Sr.

Linemen — Luiscarlos Islas, Sr.

Special Teams — Zorian Barfield, Jr.

Rhonda Foreman Hooper Scholarship — Jeremiah Baldwin, Sr.

Trey Tagliabue Memorial Scholarship — Nicolas Cantu, Sr.

Team Captains — Jaxx Rangnow, D'Andre Fillmore, Luisislas Carlos, Jeremiah Baldwin, Kamauri Montgomery, Clayton Sciba, Kole Sheffel, Carter Nelson

Victoria West All-Time Leading Receiver — D’Andre Fillmore

Co-Student Trainer of the Year — Haley Thompson, Kailey Sheffel