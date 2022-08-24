Victoria West senior D’andre Fillmore made sure he got plenty of work this summer.
Fillmore, entering his senior year, traveled across the state to attend camps while also participating in summer strength and conditioning with the Warriors.
He wants to make the most out of his final season.
“I was putting in a lot of work this summer,” Fillmore said. “I was just trying to make myself better over the summer so we could be a better team overall.”
Fillmore is the top returning receiver for West (6-5 in 2021) after catching 55 passes for 770 yards and six touchdowns. His 55 receptions led the team while his 770 yards were second only to Dion Green, who is currently playing at Concordia University, St. Paul.
The 5-foot-11 Fillmore also racked up six interceptions a year ago, and is looking to maintain his presence on the defensive side of the ball.
“I want to do better than I did last year, a lot better,” Fillmore said. “My goal is to be better on both sides of the ball this year.”
Head coach Courtney Boyce expects him to be an unquestioned leader on the field this year.
“I think he does a great job,” Boyce said. “Whoever you are on the team, whatever your role is, he’s always treated every teammate as the most important person. I think that’s reciprocated and he’s a very easy person to follow.”
West hopes depth across the field is one of its strengths this season.
The Warriors will see plenty of two-way players on the field in 2022, which means Boyce wants to have the ability to rotate players in and out when one needs a break.
West returns four offensive starters and five defensive from last year’s bi-district playoff appearance, leading to plenty of competition at every position.
“I think it’s gonna be a big thing for us with guys playing both ways,” Boyce said. “I think it’s important to have three guys competing for those spots.”
Junior Camden Repper will take over at quarterback after Braden Luedeker moved to Edinburg Vela in the spring.
His growth over the summer helped him enter fall practices ready to take the reins.
“We faced a little bit of challenges,” Fillmore said. “He got a lot better over the summer putting in the work (at strength and conditioning).”
Fillmore and fellow senior Jeremiah Baldwin highlight the weapons around Repper with Kamauri Montogomery and Jaxx Rangnow expected to make an impact from the running back position. Former St. Joseph receiver Carter Nelson will also don West’s colors this year.
“I was encouraged to see people know what they’re doing,” Baldwin said on Aug. 8 after the first day of practice. “It looks like we have a lot of talent and a lot of pieces that can be played if they’re played right.”
Not much changed for West in February during the UIL’s biennial realignment when it was slotted into District 14-5A, Division I.
Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland dropped down to Class 5A, Division II, while Corpus Christi Miller jumped from Class 4A, Division I into West’s district.
The Warriors’ expectations are high in district play.
“Nothing short of a district championship,” Baldwin said.
