D’Andre Fillmore has made a name for himself on the track this season.
The Victoria West sophomore, who was second among area athletes in the high jump with a height of 6-feet, 3-inches, set his personal record on Wednesday at the District 29-5A track and field meet at Gregory-Portland, jumping 6-feet, 4 inches to win the event.
Fillmore also came in fourth place in the long jump with a distance of 21-feet and will advance to the area meet in both events.
Alexis Holmberg also qualified for the area meet in the high jump, she recorded a mark of 5-feet, 2-inches to come in second place. Dailynn Zarate came in third place in the triple jump with a distance of 34-feet, 6-inches.
For Victoria East, Giani Wimbish-Gay won the high jump with a personal best distance of 5-feet, 4-inches and Brandalyn Rice came in second in the shot put with a throw of 35-feet, 8.5 inches.
Hunter Crump placed third in shotput with a throw of 45-feet, 6.5 inches to qualify for the area round for the Titans.
The district track meet will continue Thursday at Gregory-Portland with the running finals for both boys and girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.