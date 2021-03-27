The following are the results from the CVMA 23-16 Fire in the Hole Golf Tournament at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.
1st Place — (57)
Jake Truss
Ryan Barnett
Ken Sexton
Jeremy Pena
T-2nd Place — (59)
Charlie Farias
Gary McBroom
Tommy Holt
Mike Wharton
T-2nd Place — (59)
Tony Garza
Rudy Galvan
Sal Chavez
PeeWee Porter
Longest Driver — #6 Patrick Cassidy, #9 Joe Gomez, #14 Randy Snyder, #18 Tony Garza
Closest to the Pin — #4 Gary McBroom, #8 Larry Hall, #12 Tommy Holt, #17 PeeWee Porter
