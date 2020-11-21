JOURDANTON — Jaiden Clay was playing running back in a slot-T offense on the middle school level a year ago.
But Clay became Edna’s starting quarterback midway through the season in the spread offense brought in by first-year coach Jimmie Mitchell.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Clay said. “Honestly, I was going to try my hardest to have a chance to play with these seniors. It was amazing.”
Clay led the Cowboys to a second-place finish in District 15-2A, Division I and into the area playoffs.
But the road ended Saturday at Indian Stadium, as Edna dropped a 42-28 decision to Jourdanton.
The Indians improved to 11-1 and advanced to the regional round against Llano. Jourdanton will make its first appearance in the third round since 1985.
Edna, which lost its first four games, ended the season at 6-6.
“With the no offseason and the new coaches, maybe everybody doesn’t feel this way, but to get second in district and win six games this year with very few seniors and a freshman quarterback, I’m super proud,” Mitchell said. “I just wish we had played better in the first half.”
Jourdanton quarterback Cole Andrus passed for 309 of his 407 yards and threw three of his four touchdown passes as the Indians jumped out to a 35-6 lead.
“We were kind of…as young as we are we were wide-eyed,” Mitchell said. “We settled down after halftime and got some things together. But they’re a senior ballclub, and we knew it was going to take a special effort and we just didn’t have enough.”
Edna’s lone score in the first half came on a 22-yard run by senior Dawson Kallus, who also had an interception.
“With the new coaches coming in and being out for COVID and going back to work late in the summer for what we accomplished, I thought we did pretty good this year,” Kallus said. “We talked about we’ve got to fix some things at halftime. We came out slow. We went and fixed things and it showed in the second half.”
The Cowboys scored three times in the second half, as Clay threw touchdown passes 15 yards to Santiago Villanueva and 19 yards to Joshua Muncrief. Muncrief added a 53-yard touchdown pass to De’Qare Brown.
“Coach Mitchell took me through the program, and I started to like it,” Clay said. “It took a little while, but once I got it down, there was no stopping us.”
Clay is already looking forward to learning more about the offense in the next three seasons.
“One thing I’m working on is being a team leader,” he said. “This offseason is going to be big for us. For the next few years, we’re going to be a good team.”
