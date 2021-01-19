East came into Tuesday's district opener against Corpus Christi King intent on playing quick, attacking soccer and it did just that.
The Titans took the lead minutes into the game and rattled off all six of their goals in the first half as they came away with a 6-0 victory.
The win gives East an early 1-0 start to district play with a key road game coming up on Friday.
"We went to two hard tournaments getting us ready for our district season and I think it paid off," said East head coach Josh Chaput. "We came out today with a game plan of moving the ball quick and just keeping the ball moving and finishing when we got opportunities. Couldn't be more happy for the guys, proud of them."
Senior forward Joe Aguirre, the reigning district MVP, picked up where he left off last year and opened the scoring with a goal four minutes into the game.
Aguirre added a second goal 19 seconds later and put East up 2-0.
All momentum was on East's side as the Titans remained aggressive, pushing the ball past defenders and creating opportunities to score.
"The key to that was the way we move the ball," Aguirre said. "We got the ball off our feet a lot so we didn't get the risk of getting hurt, and playing out wide and just sending the balls in was key."
Senior midfielder Jair Sanchez added a brace of his own, scoring in the 12th and 27th minute, putting East up 4-0 and leaving the Titans firmly in control of the district opener.
"We were open wide, crossing in, everybody was talking and the coaching was ready for the game," Sanchez said. "That was the best thing about the game."
Senior midfielder Dustin Scordellis added another goal in the 31st minute and senior forward Lucas Chavez scored off a penalty kick late in the first half to give East its 6-0 lead at halftime.
Coming into the second half, the Titans eased up on its two-touch style of attack, but also worked on moving the ball.
"Don't let up, don't get complacent, don't be lazy," Chaput said. "Think about the next play, the what ifs, and they did that in the second half. We were moving a lot of guys in different positions and changing the formation up but the guys knew what they had to do and they went out and executed."
East used the second half cushion to work on tactics they plan to use in Friday's road game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, the defending district champion.
"We've just got to stay prepared and stay focused before the game for the drive," Aguirre said, "not play around in practice, do what we've got to do in practice, put that into the game and get the dub."
