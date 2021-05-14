SAN DIEGO — Victoria West head coach Jody Thompson wanted the Warriors to start fast, and they did just that.
Playing as the away team in Game 1 of a Class 5A, regional quarterfinal best-of-three series against Sharyland Pioneer, West jumped on the Lady Diamondbacks, driving in seven runs on five hits in the top of the first inning.
That proved to be most of the offense for the Warriors as they were held to one run in the next six innings, but West still came away with an 8-3 win in Game 1.
"It's exciting," Thompson said. "They're a very good ball club, and that's what I told them just now in the huddle is they're going to come back and it's going to be a dog fight tomorrow. So we've got to be ready for them. Hopefully we come out tomorrow with the same attitude but continue it all game long."
Sydney Harvey started the offense with a lead off single and scored West's first run off an Alexis James bases-loaded walk. Harvey finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Both of Harvey's hits came in the first inning as West batted through the lineup.
"We started with a lot of energy and being ready to attack the ball," Harvey said. "Having good at bats, we were all just popping on the first pitch, not letting her get too deep with us in the count and taking the pitches. We had a lot of walks in that inning."
Daizie Fuentez and Maliea Huerta combined for 5 RBI in the first inning, Huerta hitting a bases clearing three-run double.
But from that point on, the Warriors' bats went cold. West was held to two hits through the next six innings as the Lady Diamondbacks pitcher adjusted to the Warriors offense.
"We went up there expecting a certain pitch. We went looking for it, but a different pitch came," Fuentez said. "Pitches changed throughout and then later on as soon as we realized just look for anything. We knew just to sit back and wait, see what pitch is coming and go after it."
James took the win for the Warriors, pitching a five hit complete game, walking one, striking out two and allowing three runs.
Despite West's offense stalling, their defense remained strong.
In the fourth inning, Pioneer had the bases loaded with no outs, but West limited the damage to two runs on a pair of sacrifice RBIs.
"We're not going to give up," Harvey said. "We're ready to fight. If our offense is off, our defense will be on. We're not just going to give up a game because we get down on ourself or we're not doing as well as we normally do. We're ready to back up AJ, our pitcher, anytime, and we're just going to try tomorrow to do the same thing we did in the first inning throughout the whole game."
West got an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Cassidy Zimmerman scored a pinch run on a Pioneer throwing error.
In the bottom of the inning, Pioneer went three up, three down as West secured the Game 1 victory.
"Start our defense strong," Harvey said. "We'll be home team. So we just need to get that first-half inning out of the way and get our bats rolling and keep it throughout. Just keeping our defense solid as well as our bats rolling."
West plays Sharyland Pioneer in Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday at San Diego.
Class 5A, Regional Quarterfinals
Victoria West 8, Sharyland Pioneer 3
West: 700 000 1 - 8 7 1
Pioneer: 100 200 0 - 3 5 3
W: Alexis James
Highlights: (W) Alexis James 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2K, 1 BB, 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB; Sydney Harvey 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R; Daizie Fuentez 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB; Maliea Huerta, 1-for-4, 3 RBI
