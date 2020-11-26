Victoria West’s goal all season has been to win a district championship.
Now, with two week’s left in the season, the Warriors have a chance to sit alone atop District 15-5A Division I.
“It’s honestly unreal to be in this position,” said senior cornerback Wade Leath. “We’ve worked really hard to get to this point and as we’ve gotten further into the season its been more on our mind. Now that it’s here and we actually have the chance, we are ready to go.”
West plays Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buccaneer Stadium. Both team’s are tied for the district lead and the winner will sit alone atop the district standings heading into the last week of the regular season.
“I’m just ready to play,” said senior quarterback Blake Buzzell. “Its two teams undefeated in district in a potential championship game. We just have to stay focused and hopefully we can win this game and win next week because that was one of our main team goals was to win a district championship.”
Veterans Memorial comes into the matchup undefeated at 7-0 with a 6-0 district record.
The Eagles are averaging 46 points per game while giving up an average of 12 points per game in district play, while the Warriors (6-1, 6-0) are averaging 53 points and have given up an average of 18.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Leath said. “We don’t get as much action in the secondary against some of the teams in our district and then in the games we do, a lot of times our d-line and linebackers don’t get as much action. It’s good to face an all-around offense where we can go 100% on each side to see who’s better.”
Veterans Memorial comes off a 34-17 win over Flour Bluff, while West beat Corpus Christi Carroll 61-20 last week. The Eagles are ranked No. 7 in the Dave Campbell Texas Football Rankings for UIL 5A Division I schools.
“This week our focus in practice has been through the roof,” Buzzell said. “It’s probably the best we’ve been all year with our practices. It feels great coming out here knowing everyone wants these games and everyone has the same team goal.”
Veterans Memorial is led by senior quarterback Carter Senterfitt, who has thrown for 1359 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 389 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. Junior wideout Cameron De La Pena is the teams top receiver with 32 receptions for 8 touchdowns on the year.
“You have to compete every play and challenge them. We have to go after them and make them make plays and hopefully we force some mistakes,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “And offensively we have to go make plays because their defense is going to challenge us just like we will them.”
The West secondary has made a knack of forcing turnovers and scoring, as the Warriors already have seven interceptions on the season, with La’Trell Barfield, Sammy Brito and Johnny Martinez all returning interceptions for scores.
Leath hopes to add his name to that list.
“I’m looking for all the targets that come my way Friday,” Leath said. “I’m really trying to get my hands on the ball and make a play if I have that chance.”
