EL CAMPO — The El Campo running attack was in full force Thursday night as the Ricebirds cruised to a 63-18 win over Houston Yates in Class 4A, Division I bi-district play.
Despite turning the ball over five times, El Campo (10-1) managed 438 yards on the ground. Rueben Owens led the way for El Campo with 202 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
Yates (5-6) began the game on the right foot when the Lions recovered an El Campo fumble on the opening kickoff. Yet the Lions were unable to capitalize on opportunities throughout the evening.
The Ricebird defense held the Lions to -74 rushing yards. Yates was able to find a bit of success through the air as quarterback Broderick Brown threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
El Campo dominated the first half behind its offensive line. Owens scored on El Campo’s first offensive play with a 44 yard run.
Isaiah Anderson threw a 19 yard touchdown to De'Koreyus Ward, followed by a 4-yard touchdown run by Owens, and a Johntre Davis 4-yard run to cap off the 29-point first-quarter.
The Ricebirds continued their dominance in the second quarter behind touchdown runs from Stephen Norman, Owens and Ward. El Campo went into the half with a comfortable 50-6 lead.
“We played well and hard," said El Campo coach Chad Worrell. "We fumbled the ball way too many times. We haven’t has that problem all year. I think it was just a little lack of focus. Overall, I was super proud of how our kids played."
The Ricebird defense made several big plays, forcing four fumbles and recovering two. Reed Jung had a 15-yard interception return in the third quarter.
El Campo will play Lindale or Lumberton in the Class 4A, Division I area round.
“We won’t know who we play until tomorrow night," Worrell said. "We’ll try to get better and be prepared to play next week."
