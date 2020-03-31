First-year coaches have been left reeling after the UIL suspended spring sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
Bo Dees was excited to lead a young Victoria West team into this year’s softball season.
The Warriors were coming off a bi-district playoff appearance and Dees hoped that he could take the team to the next level.
“Everything that’s happening is unprecedented,” Dees said. “Everything that’s going on is a first time thing. We’re all doing their best to make decisions that are in the best interest of these kids, the sport, the school and everyone involved.”
The earliest play can resume is May 4 unless the UIL decides to extend its suspension.
Dees has tried to remain a positive force in the lives of his players throughout the stoppage.
“The circumstances are different for all of us, but you want to be that same person for the kids,” Dees said. “I’m just trying to be a positive influence and help them remain happy – and have the mindset even though we aren’t able to practice.”
Hallettsville, Shiner and St. Joseph first-year coaches are also putting their mentorships on hold.
The Lady Brahmas began the season with championship aspirations after reaching the UIL Class 3A state final a season ago.
Hallettsville opened District 28-3A play with a 19-0 win over Rice Consolidated before play was called.
“It was surreal,” said Hallettsville softball coach Callie Kresta. “We practiced the Monday before the UIL suspended play, and the next thing you know, I don’t get to see them again for weeks and that was the hard part.”
Kresta, who previously coached at Deer Park and Needville, replaced Mike Mikeska as head coach during the offseason.
Kresta was a member of the 2009 Lady Brahmas, who reached the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“As coaches, we put in so much time into a program,” she said. “Now my days are filled with watching kids, working on the computer and not getting to think about softball. It’s definitely not something I want to get used to.”
Shiner and Hallettsville were both ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association softball poll.
First-year Shiner softball coach Jason Keller was excited by the teams’ potential.
“Early in the season, we really created this sisterhood-type bond and community with the team,” Keller said. “We had just gotten some players back from basketball and that was something really special that we were creating.”
Shiner started the season 10-1-1, and Keller attributed that to the senior leadership on the team.
“It’s really disappointing because we feel like we have three really solid seniors that have been very big contributors to our program,” Keller said. “They helped put the program on the map – going all the way back to when they were freshmen. This year was a chance for them to go out on top and be the best of the best.”
Mason Briscoe and the Hallettsville baseball team had just won five of their past six games before play was suspended.
The Brahmas, who were 6-2 in the season, were healthy and poised for another playoff push.
“We got off to a pretty decent start,” Briscoe said. “We got everybody back from basketball, and we were coming together. We were about to get on a roll and then the next thing you know, I tell the kids we are not sure what will happen next.”
Briscoe said with the Hallettsville baseball field owned by the city, guys were forced to workout in other places.
“The guys had their field taken away,” he said. “Some of the kids are playing in Victoria and Shiner to stay fresh so they can be ready.”
The hardest part for Briscoe was watching his seniors have to sit out.
“It motives us like crazy,” he said. “But I feel for the seniors especially. They’re a great group of guys that are ready to be on the diamond as soon as possible. When the time comes, we will be ready go.”
First-year St. Joseph baseball coach Corti Wilson was pleased with where his team was before TAPPS play was put on hold until April 12.
The Flyers began the season 7-0 under Wilson, who graduated from UHV.
“It hurts because we were doing good things,” Wilson said. “Right after the VISD tournament, we were having fun and it just hit. It shows that the kids need to play everyday like it’s their last because you don’t know what can happen tomorrow.”
Wilson, who owns Vendetta Baseball Headquarters in Victoria, is helping athletes around the area stay in shape so they can be ready when play resumes.
“I’m telling them to stay ready,” he said. “We’re not sure if we are going to resume play, but I want them to stay ready and in shape.”
St. Joseph softball also has a first-year head coach in George Clay. Clay and the Lady Flyers have also had play put on hold due to the TAPPS suspension.
Clay could not be reached for comment.
“We’re taking it day-by-day,” Briscoe said. “I want to make sure everyone is safe and stays with family with this virus blowing up.”
