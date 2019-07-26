Fishermen bring in big hauls in The Lone Star Shootout

The Bimini Babe hauled a 109-inch blue marlin offshore during The Lone Star Shootout on Friday.
The boat planned to come to dock late Friday night to weigh fish, and it has a possibility of being a winner.
“Usually a fish of that length around 400-500 pounds,” Lone Star Shootout director Randy Bright said. “It’s certainly possible that it could be a winner, but it’s also certainly possible for a bigger fish to come in as well.”
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, there have been 40 billfish caught with 15 blue marlin released, two blue marlin boated to be weighed, 11 white marlin released and 12 sailfish released.
“These are just the fish that have been reported directly to us,” Bright said. “The fisherman can report to offshore committee boats as well, so this is just an unofficial list we accumulate.”
Mechanical Man, a Port O’Connor boat, plans to weigh a 103-inch blue marlin tomorrow at the public weigh-in, and it is expected that there could be more blue marlins to be weighed Saturday afternoon as well.
“The fishing has been good today,” said Bright. “It should be a good crowd and we expect to weigh a lot of fish.”
