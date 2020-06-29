Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. Water stained; 83-84 degrees. Limits of trout, redfish, Spanish mackerel, jack crevalle, and almost every inshore fish is feeding in the green water when the winds are light. Finger mullet or shrimp is the best bait to use. South of the Causeway bridge is the best fishing right now. The ship channel and jetties are also consistent. Fishing the birds, slicks, bayous, and shorelines are very productive.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Fishing under the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The most popular wading areas are along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are highest in numbers around the rocks when using mullet or mud minnows.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Seawolf Park is still a good spot for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp or mullet. There have also been higher numbers near the jetties. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on mud minnow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Redfish are best around structure or along the shore. The topwater action has been good for speckled trout near the jetties. Some redfish are mixed in. Catfish are fair on blue crab. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 84 degrees. Redfish are best along the shoreline on live bait. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good in the shallows along the shoreline on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp near the San Luis pass or in the shallows. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation. Spanish mackerel is excellent near the north jetty
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Unchanged. 83 degrees. Mid bay reefs are the place to be on this side of the bay- specifically Chinquapin and Boggy reefs. Trout and redfish are good on live bait near structures. Black drum are good on blue crab over vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 83 degrees. Unchanged. June is a great month to be fishing shell. Wading has been the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp and in deeper water around vegetation or structure. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be gravitating towards structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Bull reds are plentiful in front of the jetties in the morning. Mid-level water is ideal for fishing trout and redfish. In the south, lures with red/white and a black spoon work well or live shrimp. Black drum are fair on blue crab and will be in deeper water transitions. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on live bait.
Rockport
GOOD. 84-86 degrees. The key to finding the fish has been shallow water with thick grass in the northern areas. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color in Redfish Bay. Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are being found around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and around grass beds. Blue crab or shrimp are best baits.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 84 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, which stimulates fish activity. Speckled trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Sunset Lake and Bob Hall Pier are two great spots for redfish, trout, pompano, jacks, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under a float. In stained water, use shrimp or combine with Fishbites Fish ‘n Strips on the bottom for drum and redfish. The Laguna flats is also a reliable area.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Unchanged. This is the place to be for large speckled trout. It is still holding a good number of trout, redfish, and flounder. The spot to be is in the top portion of Mother Lagoon. They will most likely be found in water less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside. Flounder are good on live bait around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 84 degrees. Trout and redfish bite is still good. With that said, there’s a lot of floating grass which affects the topwater bite, but soft plastics in kwiggler bail tail and shrimp under popping cork can get down to the fish start shallow in the morning and work your way out to the end of the grass beds as the sun gets up. Red snapper or still good when you can get out. Flounder is good in the east cut and drains.
South Padre
GOOD. 85-86 degrees. The south jetties around Isla Blanca Park or Pirate’s Landing pier are a few favorite fishing locations for jetty fishing. You can find redfish, trout, flounder in big numbers right now, and live shrimp is the best bait.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 83 degrees. Snook are thick in the Brazos Santiago Pass and along the beachfront. The lower Laguna Madre is holding some big levels of trout. They can also be found in the shallow water in vegetation and are best on live baits. Redfish are in the shallows. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are fair on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation or around structure.
