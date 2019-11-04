North Sabine
GOOD. Water clarity is a normal dark tannic water color and visibility is 3 to 4 feet in most of the lake north to south, as well as most of the marsh areas. Water temperature on Tuesday of this week was 66 degrees. Water levels are still abnormally high. Spotted sea trout are biting really well on jigs and soft plastics. Some action can be found under seagulls as well as drifting mud shell bottoms along shorelines. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout and along shorelines. A lot of slot sized red fish have not left the marsh due to abnormally high water levels. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Some flounder are down at the Sabine Pass along ship channel drop offs but high water levels have kept most of them in the marsh and upper ends of bayous. Best bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish–finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.
South Sabine
Trinity Bay
Good. 73 degrees. Water stained. Speckled trout great on soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Wade fish the flats for redfish. Flounder are very good on mullet or shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
Good. Flounder are good in back lakes and marshes on live mullet or soft plastics. High tides are keeping redfish in back marshes. Speckled trout are fair on main bay oyster shell using live shrimp under a popping cork. Some bird activity increasing and will get better as water levels fall.
Texas City
Fair. Still some bull red action along Texas City Dike. Flounder activity increasing along dike and levee as water temperatures begin to fall. Speckled trout good along levee and Mosquito Island.
Freeport
Fair. San Luis Pass good flounder and redfish along Mud Cut and Cold Pass. Christmas Bay good for redfish and speckled trout using live shrimp or soft plastics. Topwater working good early morning. Bastrop Bay redfish on the south shoreline. Freeport Jetties and mouth of Brazos River good for bull reds.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 75 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are very good on chunking plastics and strawberry down south. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Snapper are good using live shrimp or squid on ½ oz jig head in areas that have quick access to deep water. Limits on flounder using minnow.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 75 Degrees. Speckled trout are good on soft plastics. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics. Black drum are fair on live shrimp. Limits on flounder using minnow.
Port O'connor
GOOD. 72 degrees. Slightly stained. Trout are very good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers.
Rockport
GOOD. 75–76 degrees. Black drum are very good on live shrimp. Expect to reach the limit on kingfish using flying fish or squid. Wahoo are good on live bait such as scad. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Redfish are very good on mullet. Black drum have been very good on live or frozen shrimp or crab. Sheepshead good on mud crab or live shrimp around heavy jagged cover.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 77–78 degrees. Redfish are good in 2 feet of water on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, top waters and will be found in schools. Trout are good in grass on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 76–78 degrees. Redfish are spawning and very good on mullet and shrimp and will be found in schools. High levels of Trout activity– good with lures and popping bobbers. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 74–76 degrees. Redfish and flounder are excellent and feeding in the flats with topwater, and live bait following up the mullet. Getting limits on trout using chartreuse Gulp 4–inch twirl tail mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 76 degrees. Good. Fishing can be tough once the fronts blow through. However, before and after the weather fronts, the trout and reds are good on soft plastics, top waters, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut using gulp or KWigglers paddle tails.
South Padre
FAIR TO GOOD. 78 degrees. Water clarity stained. Extremely high tides. Fishing has been fair to good working the grassy potholes along the intercoastal waterway. Look for slicks on the water and schools of mullet. Lures are still working as well as popping cork with live shrimp or gulp shrimp drifting.
Port Isabel
VERY GOOD. 76–77 degrees. Redfish and spotted trout remain very good mainly on KWigglers, red and white ball tail, and paddle tail– redfish will be found in less than 2 feet of water. Wade fishing for redfish has continued to be successful throwing lures at bait schools moving through the shallow grass beds. Snook can be found on the shallow flats of the lower laguna.
