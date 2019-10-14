Trinity Bay
Fair. Salinity levels on the rise. Small specks under birds with some keeper size fish mixed in. Soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork working well. Red fish good on live mullet in marshes. Flounder activity increasing.
East Galveston Bay
Fair. Reefs with good water have birds working with small specs under them. Deeper reefs on live shrimp and DS plum/chartreuse plastics have been effective. Eastern parts of East Bay remain hit and mis with dirty water from runoff. North and South jetty good for bull reds on fresh shad/mullet. Spanish mackerel good along south jetty. Speckled trout good along boat cut on live shrimp. Sheepshead good tight to rocks along south jetty on freeline live shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. Water is in good shape. Popping cork with live shrimp are filling the boxes. Trout are on scattered shell/mud bottoms. Reds and flounder are very good in the back lakes on live shrimp and DS soft plastics.
Texas City
Fair. Bull reds still being caught along dike on fresh mullet or cracked crab. Flounder activity along dike increasing. Speckled trout along levee on soft plastic or live shrimp under popping cork.
Freeport
Very Good. 83 Degrees. Redfish activity over oyster reefs and drains along ICW live shrimp and live mullet. Speckled trout fair over oyster reefs. Flounder good in Christmas and Bastrop along drains and cuts on live mullet or soft plastic.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Redfish are good on live shrimp, live mullet, and soft plastic. Speckled trout are good on plastics, and shrimp. Red drum is good on live shrimp. Snapper is good on live shrimp.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Conditions have been good with a new moon. Trout are fair on soft plastics. Redfish are showing continued success on live shrimp. Cobia are decent on eel or pinfish.
Port O’connor
GOOD. Trout are fair on topwaters in 3–8 feet. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Spanish mackerel are very good on sardines or cut bait. Mahi mahi is good on squid or live cigar minnow. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on live bait.
Rockport
GOOD. Amberjack are excellent on squid or cigar minnows. Cobia continues to be slow. Mahi mahi are excellent on squid or live cigar minnows. Blackfin Tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish are good on silvery live bait.
Port Aransas
GOOD. Amberjack continues to be excellent on squid, cigar minnows. Mahi–mahi are excellent on squid along with cigar minnows. Snapper are fair with fresh squid or cigar minnows. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring, kingfish are fair on pilchards.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. Redfish are good on croakers or mullet, Spanish mackerel are fair on Mahi mahi on squid or live cigar minnow. Blackfin tuna are good with fresh or frozen bonito. Tarpon are fair on worm jigs. Flounder are fair using live bait.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. The higher tides continue to help with speckled trout in deeper grassy areas on a lot of tackle options. Redfish are schooling and feeding behind large schools of mullet in the flats use cut mullet on a bottom rig. Fall movements are starting to impact patterns but have yet to take full hold.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. Trout are good on the flats using gulp under a popping cork, kwigglers ball tail in red and white and top water in pink and silver. Start shallow and work out deeper later in the day. Reds also in the shallows using kwigglers paddle tail in mansfield margarita, gold spoons, gulp and top waters. Look for flounder around east cut along the edges and run offs.
South Padre
GOOD. Water clarity is slightly stained. Very high tides. Black drum are feeding in schools along the intercostal waterway. Use fish bites on a bottom rig. Redfish and trout being caught in the flats drifting with popping cork and gulp shrimp or lures. Good fishing action at the jetty’s freeline live shrimp or love finger mullet.
Port Isabel
GOOD. Spanish Mackerel are good on cut bait, squid or shrimp. Mahi mahi are fair on squid or live cigar minnows. Redfish continues to be excellent on natural baits. Blackdrum and spotted seatrout have improved.
