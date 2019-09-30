BolivaR
Speckled Trout is good on live bait. Redfish and flounder are fair on live shrimp and live bait
Trinity Bay
Artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs & wells from the boat for speckled trout and red fish. It is also a very good producer of a variety of other species such as flounder, sand trout and gulf trout. Flounder and croakers are fair on shrimp
East Galveston Bay
Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet. Redfish are good on crabs and mullet.
West Galveston Bay
Trout are good in the mud and shell on topwaters. Bull redfish and black drum are good on shrimp and crabs.
Texas City
VERY GOOD. 83 degrees. Amberjack best on live bait. Speckled trout are biting with soft plastics, gulf shrimp, and paddle tail lures. Mahi–mahi are hitting on squid and live cigar minnows. Redfish are hitting on shrimp.
Freeport
VERY GOOD. 84 DEGREES. Sand trout on reefs are good on live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on live shrimp and cut bait. Flounder is fair on live bait. Spotted seatrout are good with a top water, catfish with beef liver or live mullet, and gar is fair with shrimp.
East Matagorda Bay
Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastic. Spotted seatrout are good with topwater. Red drum are good on live shrimp. Snapper are good on live shrimp
West Matagorda Bay
Trout are fair on soft plastics. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Cobia is good on eel or pinfish.
Port O’connor
Trout are fair on topwaters in 3–8 feet. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Spanish mackerel are very good on sardines or cut bait. Mahi–mahi are good on squid or live cigar minnow. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder is good on live bait.
Rockport
Amberjack are excellent on squid or cigar minnows. Cobia are weak. Mahi–mahi is excellent on squid or live cigar minnow. Blackfin Tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish are good on silvery live bait. Black fish can be caught using green crab.
Port Aransas
Amberjack are excellent on squid and cigar minnows. Cobia are weak. Mahi–mahi are excellent on squid or cigar minnow. Snapper are fair with fresh squid or cigar minnows. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish are good on live pilchards or cigar minnows.
Corpus Christi
Redfish are good on croakers or mullet. Spanish mackerel are fair on glass minnows. Mahi–mahi are hitting on squid or live cigar minnow. Blackfin tuna are best with fresh or frozen bonito. Tarpon on liking worm jigs. Flounder are fair using live bait.
Baffin Bay
Spanish mackerel are fair on glass minnows. Speckled trout are excellent on pinfish and shrimp. Redfish are good on croakers or mullet. Flounder are fair on live bait, such as minnow or mullet.
Port Mansfield
Snapper are very good. Kingfish are fair. Spanish mackerel are good on shrimp or squid, Mahi–mahi are good on squid or live cigar minnows. Tarpon are good using wide–gap circle hooks and worm jigs. Redfish are good on live shrimp, sailfish, and amberjack.
South Padre
The fishing has been amazing! Trout has been limiting out on almost every trip. Spanish mackerel are good on squid or sardines. Mahi–mahi are loving squid and live cigar minnows. Tarpon are good using wide–gap circle hooks and worm jigs. Redfish are excellent. Sailfish are liking cigar minnows or sardines. Amberjack are craving squid and cigar minnows.
Port Isabel
Spanish mackerel are good on cut bait, squid or shrimp, Mahi–mahi are eating squid or live cigar minnows. Redfish are excellent on natural baits. The sailfish are fair on sardines or cigar minnows if they are in deep water. Amberjack are liking squid. Blackdrum and spotted seatrout are picking up.
