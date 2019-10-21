Trinity Bay
Fair. Specks under birds with some keeper size fish mixed in. Soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork working well. Red fish good on live mullet in marshes. Flounder activity increasing.
East Galveston Bay
Fair. Trout are fair among reefs on live shrimp and DS plum/chartreuse plastics have been effective. Eastern parts of East Bay have recovered but are still inconsistent. North and South jetty continue to be good for bull reds on fresh shad/mullet. Spanish mackerel are good along south jetty.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. Popping cork with live shrimp are great. Trout are fair on shallow mud bottoms. Reds and flounder are very good in the back lakes and continue to be the go to on live shrimp and DS soft plastics.
Texas City
Fair. Bull reds still being caught along dike on fresh mullet or cracked crab. Flounder activity along dike increasing. Speckled trout along levee on soft plastic or live shrimp under popping cork.
Freeport
Very Good. 83 Degrees. Redfish activity over oyster reefs and drains along ICW live shrimp and live mullet. Speckled trout fair over oyster reefs. Flounder good in Christmas and Bastrop along drains and cuts on live mullet or soft plastic.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Redfish are good on live shrimp, live mullet, and soft plastic. Speckled trout are good on plastics, and shrimp. Red drum are good on live shrimp. Snapper are good on live shrimp.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Conditions have been good with a close to full moon. Trout are fair on soft plastics. Redfish are showing continued success on live shrimp. Cobia are decent on eel or pinfish.
Port O'connor
GOOD. Trout are fair on topwaters in 3–8 feet. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Spanish mackrel are very good on sardines or cut bait.
Port Aransas
GOOD. Redfish are good on shrimp, kwigglers paddle tail, top waters among the flats. Trout are good in grass on shrimp, kwigglers ball tail and top waters.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. Redfish are good on mullet and shrimp continuing to be in shallower water. Trout have high levels of activity and are good with lures and popping bobbers.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. Fall patterns have taken hold in Baffin this past week. Trout are good on popping corks with shrimp and gulps. Redfish are feeding in the flats with topwater, and shrimp following up the mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. Redfish are good on shrimp, kwigglers paddle tail, top waters in back bays and flats. Trout are good in 3 to 6 ft of water over grass on shrimp with popping cork, kwigglers ball tail and top waters. Flounder around drains and east cut. Snapper good in Texas waters.
South Padre
GOOD. Fishing is excellent. Water is still at very high tides and water clarity is slightly stained. Speckled trout bite is strong using lures with or without popping cork. Work the color change along the Intercoastal waterway. Redfish bite is good in the shallows using lures and cut mullet. Look for the schools of mullet.
Port Isabel
GOOD. Fall months producing a great bite for redfish and trouts mainly on kwigglers, red and white ball tail, and paddle tail. Redfish have been good in the early morning, catching right away. Wade fishing for reds have been successful throwing lures at bait schools moving thru the shallow grass beds.
