Trinity Bay
Good. 76 degrees. Specks under birds with some keeper size fish mixed in. Soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork are working well. Wade fish the flats for redfish . Flounder activity is still increasing and are good on mullet or shrimp.
East Galveston Bay
Fair. High Tide having a negative affect on fishing conditions. Trout are fair among reefs on live shrimp and DS plum/chartreuse plastics have been effective. Eastern parts of East Bay have recovered but are still inconsistent. The north and south jetty continue to be good for bull reds on fresh shad and mullet. Spanish mackerel are fair along south jetty.
West Galveston Bay
Fair. High tides are having a negative affect on fishing conditions. Ling fish(Cobia) are fair on whole herring or squid and can be found in deeper waters; feeding very close to the seabed. Popping cork with live shrimp are great. Trout are good on shallow mud bottoms on live shrimp or wade, using top waters. Reds are very good in the back lakes and continue to go the live shrimp and DS soft plastics. Flounder activity are on the increase.
Texas City
Good. Bull reds are still being caught along dike on fresh mullet or cracked crab. Flounder activity along dike are increasing. Speckled trout are good along the levee on soft plastic or live shrimp under popping cork.
Freeport
Very Good. 83 Degrees. Redfish activity very good over oyster reefs and drains along ICW with live shrimp and mullet. Spotted trout are fair over oyster reefs. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp in shallow bay.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Redfish are very good on live shrimp, live mullet, and soft plastic. Speckled trout are very good on plastics, and shrimp. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Snapper are good using live shrimp or squid on ½ oz jig head in areas that have quick access to deep water.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Speckled trout are good on soft plastics. Redfish are very good on live shrimp. Blackdrum are fair on live shrimp.
Port O’connor
GOOD. Trout are very good on combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers.
Rockport
GOOD. Black drum are very good on live shrimp. Expect to get limit on kingfish using flying fish or squid. Wahoo are good on live bait such as scad. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Redfish are very good on mullet.
Port Aransas
GOOD. Redfish are good on shrimp, kwigglers paddle tail, top waters and will be found in schools. Trout are good in grass on shrimp, kwigglers ball tail, and top waters.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. Redfish are very good on mullet and shrimp spawning and will be found in schools. Trout are having high levels of activity and are good with lures and popping bobbers. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. Redfish and flounder are excellent and feeding in the flats with topwater, and live bait following up the mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. Water temperatures are dropping and extreme high tides are keeping trout and redfish scattered. Both trout and redfish are in 3 to 6 ft of water. You can catch them on top water, kwiggler ball tail in red and white and honey gold, and gulp under popping cork. Offshore good at the culverts using honey gold ball tails catching snapper and cobia.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. Water temperatures are dropping and extreme high tides are keeping trout and redfish scattered. Both trout and redfish are in 3 to 6 feet of water. They can be caught on top water, kwiggler ball tail in red, white and honey gold, and gulp under popping cork. The offshore is good at the culverts using honey gold ball tails catching snapper and cobia.
South Padre
GOOD. Fishing is excellent. Water is still at very high tides water and clarity is slightly stained. Speckled trout bite are strong using lures with or without popping cork. Work the color change along the intercostal waterway. Redfish bite are good in the shallows using lures and cut mullet. Look for schools of mullet.
Port Isabel
VERY GOOD. Fall months producing a great bite for redfish and spotted trout mainly on kwigglers, red and white ball tail, and paddle tail. Redfish have been good in the early morning. Wade fishing for reds has continued to be successful throwing lures at bait schools moving thru the shallow grass beds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.