North Sabine

Trout are fair to good on ¼ jig from jetties or close to rocks or on mullet and glass minnows. Redfish are good on topwaters.

South Sabine

On the jetty, redfish are good at the jetty on crabs. Sheepshead and largemouth drum are good on live shrimp. Trout are good with groups of birds and with soft plastics.

Bolivar

Trout are fair on shoreline with soft plastics and plugs. Largemouth drum and redfish are good.

Trinity Bay

Artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs & wells from the boat for speckled trout and red fish. It is also a very good producer of a variety of other species such as flounder, sand trout and gulf trout.

East Galveston Bay

Trout are fair to good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet in the. Redfish are good on crabs and mullet.

West Galveston Bay

Trout are good in the mud and shell on topwaters. Bull redfish and largemouth drum are good on shrimp and crabs.

Texas City

Large sand trout are good in the channel on fresh shrimp. Redfish are fair on live shrimp and mullet.

Freeport

Sand trout on reefs are good on live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on Live shrimp and cut bait.

East Matagorda Bay

Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastic.

West Matagorda Bay

Redfish are good on live shrimp. Trout are fair on soft plastics.

Port O’Connor

Trout are fair on topwaters in 3–5 feet. Bull redfish are good on Live shrimp and cut bait.

Rockport

Redfish are fair to good on the shallow blackwater areas. Trout are good in usually better along deeper grass beds on main–bay shorelines where the bottom is firmer, mostly hard sand. We also do pretty well on some of the mid-bay reefs this time of year, especially when winds are light.

Port Aransas

Redfish are good on crabs and finger mullet. Redfish are fair on topwaters and Gulps.

Corpus Christi

Redfish are fair to good prowling the shallows, especially in areas around the JFK and in Corpus Christi Bay. We have a lot of calm mornings this time of year, so it’s best to look for the reds by watching for the wakes they make as the boat spooks them, then circle around and troll toward them slowly.

Baffin Bay

Trout are good on topwaters in shallow mud. Redfish are good on natural baits.

Port Mansfield

Trout bite is spurred by tidal currents and redfish begin to school in the area as they prepare for their annual spawning run to the Gulf. Reds of all sizes can be expected – barely legal slots all the way to mature bulls.

South Padre

Fishing has been amazing, limiting out in trout almost every trip. The mangrove snapper are biting one after the other and we’re getting some monsters breaking the line.

Port Isabel

The season is winding down. And the fishing is red hot. Looking to see a lot of big rigs this coming fall. Late September through early October is the time to get the big reds.

