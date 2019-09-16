North Sabine
Trout are fair to good on ¼ jig or glass minnows. Redfish are good on topwaters.
Bolivar
Trout are fair on shoreline with soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good.
Trinity Bay
Artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs and wells from the boat for speckled trout and red fish. The bay is also a very good producer of a variety of other species such as flounder, sand trout, and gulf trout.
East Galveston Bay
Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet. Redfish are good on crabs and mullet.
West Galveston Bay
Trout are good in the mud and shell on topwaters. Bull redfish and black drum are good on shrimp and crabs.
Texas City
Large sand trout are good in the channel on fresh shrimp. Redfish are fair on live shrimp and mullet.
Freeport
Sand trout on reefs are good on live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on live shrimp and cut bait.
East Matagorda Bay
Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastic.
West Matagorda Bay
Redfish are good on live shrimp. Trout are fair on soft plastics.
Port O’connor
Trout are fair on topwaters in 3–8 feet. Bull redfish are good on Live shrimp and cut bait.
Rockport
Redfish are fair to good on the shallow blackwater areas. Trout are good in usually better along deeper grass beds on main–bay shorelines where the bottom is firmer, mostly hard sand.
Port Aransas
Redfish have slowed a bit on crabs and finger mullet. Redfish are fair on topwaters and Gulps.
Corpus Christi
Redfish are fair to good prowling the shallows, especially in areas around the JFK Causeway? and in Corpus Christi Bay. Trout are good on shallow sand bars on spoil banks and rock bars early, then move to deeper parts of these structures along grassy edges as the sun climbs higher in the sky. Topwater lures work well when the fish are shallow, but soft plastics produce best overall, especially on the tougher days.
Baffin Bay
Trout are good on topwaters in shallow mud. Redfish are good on natural baits.
Port Mansfield
The trout bite can be very good along ICW spoils and the Saucer area. Start with tops early, then switch to a KWigglers on eighth–ounce jig heads. Willow tails and ball tails in Mansfield margarita, red/white, and turtle grass draw lots of thumps mullet and crabs.
South Padre
The fishing has been amazing, limiting out on trout almost every trip. The mangrove snapper are biting one after the other and some monsters are breaking the line.
Port Isabel
Looking to see a lot of big rigs this coming fall. Late September through early October is the time to get the big reds. Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.