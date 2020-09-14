Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Speckled trout and redfish have been good on live shrimp around the ship channels and mudflats. Redfish are great over near the Betsy Heights marsh on mullet or shrimp. The flounder has been good in the ship channels.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good among the flats on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder is good on minnow around the rocks. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side. Work the structure and watch for what’s under the birds.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Inshore hasn't been as great as offshore, but still pretty decent action. The reef areas along the south side are best for speckled trout and redfish using mullet or croaker.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Offats Bayou has produced some decent fish in the morning hours. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp. Topwaters are the best choice for wading. Shrimp is great for everything else.
Texas City
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Bull reds are showing up around the dike in decent numbers. Use cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
VERY GOOD. 87 degrees. Most of the fish are going to be in the deeper waters where the cool water is. Speckled trout are good around San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures, and soft plastics. Redfish, Black Drum, and sheepshead are good on live Shrimp under popping cork around the reefs.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 88 degrees. Drifting the big mudflats is the best method for redfish or speckled trout on live shrimp or croaker. Look for a green tide loaded with bait.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 88 degrees. Redfish have been excellent using topwaters and Bass Assassins. There are a lot of guts running through the beds that are deep with slightly cooler water. Trout will use these to move from deeper water into the flats or from the flats to deeper water.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 86 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout are near the ICW and in deep water transition and are good on cut mullet. Redfish have been good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning.
Rockport
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Temps are still warm, get into the water early and fish sandy bottoms and drop-offs. Later in the day, the fish will be in the deep water. Laguna Reef has a great pier for fishing. The shipping channels are also great spots this time of year. The flounder are best at night. Redfish and speckled trout are best on shrimp or croaker.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 86 degrees. Horace Caldwell Pier has been great for all species. North jetty or Redfish bay has been great for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp or croaker. Black drum are good on crab or crankbaits around deep structure.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around Laguna Madre on croaker or shrimp. The flounder is good on the backside of the island in the channel. Black drum are plentiful in the deepwater transitions.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 88-89 degrees. Winds have been strong, stick to fishing grass lines with croaker and shrimp. Black drum are best around the rocks in 5 feet of water. Topwater action is best early in the morning for Speckled trout and redfish.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. With the water temperature coming down with cooler days, rain and overcast, speckled trout, and redfish are found knee-deep to deeper grass beds and potholes. Using kwiggler paddle tails shallow and deep using kwiggler ball tail also topwater in both. Offshore in Texas waters still producing snapper, kingfish, and cobia.
South Padre
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Speckled trout has been good on both live and artificial baits. Black Drum have been good on the drop-offs in deep water with live or frozen shrimp on a bottom rig. Redfish are good along the color changes on fresh cut bait and soft plastics.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 86 degrees. The lower Laguna Madre is a tried and true spot with plenty of shallow sand flats. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation in the very early morning hours and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are good on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure.
