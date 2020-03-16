Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: Good. Water Stained. Visibility 1-3 feet. 65-66 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. Trout fishing is generally slow because the wind and weather just won't give us much of a break. However, if you can catch the right day between cold fronts and rain, there are trout to catch. They are continually moving, but when we find them, they are in the clearest water we can find. Best lures are Mirro Lure Lil Johns or Down South Lures on a 1/4 oz. jig. Corkies, Mirro Lure Catch 5, Mirrodine, or Borboleta suspending twitch baits are working as well. Redfish are a little easier to find than the trout right now. Mud shell flats adjacent to steeper shorelines, channel drops, and Entergy Outfall Canal are producing good catches of slot reds. Scattered catches of flounder are around the mouths of bayous and ditches on Sabine Lake and the Keith Lake Chain. Some flounder are on channel drops at Sabine Pass. Best baits are mud minnows and Gulp lures on a 1/4 to 1/8 oz. jig head. The main spring run has not yet started.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 59 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs off the boat are the best ways to catch redfish or speckled trout here. Flounder are very good on minnow around rocks. The nearby plant's cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. These conditions bring the best redfish action of the year during the colder months.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Redfish and trout can be found around the shallow grass flats and are good on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are good at the jetties on shrimp. Moses Lake floodgate closure effective until April 20th.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp by the rocks. Black drum are good around structure on blue crab. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Catfish are good on cut shad. Redfish and trout can be found along the shoreline and are best with live shrimp. Moses Lake Floodgate closure is effective until April 20th. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay.
Texas City
GOOD. 63 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are fair to good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are very good on blue crab. Sheepshead are good around the dike.
Freeport
FAIR. 64-65 degrees. Unchanged water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on a gold spoon this time of year, slow bouncing off the bottom. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp. Sheepshead are migrating to the jetties and bays to spawn and best on shrimp. The flounder are good around the bridge on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Trout are good in shallow water over mud on shrimp when you can find it around town. Black drum have been good on crab. Redfish are good on soft plastics around the reefs.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Wading and drifting have both been successful fishing methods. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Redfish are good on live shrimp or soft plastics. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 66 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp. Mud and grass pockets are the best spots to work using corks or topwaters. They are chasing bait and focusing on the worms. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are very good near the jetty on live shrimp or mullet.
Rockport
GOOD. 66-68 degrees. Mostly clear. Redfish are very good using shrimp around the flats and edges. Trout are excellent on mullet or shrimp around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are picking up and around grass beds using blue crab or mullet.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the rocks. Redfish and trout are good along the south jetty on shrimp. Black drum are very good on blue crab.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits or shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet around the rocks. Pompano on dead shrimp, Bull reds on cut bait in the surf. Black drum on crab and dead shrimp off the jetty.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 66-68 degrees. Slow sinking artificial lures are the bait of choice for the wade fisherman. Trout and redfish to the wade fisherman throwing artificial lures. Live shrimp are working well on trout, and redfish free lining, and under popping cork when you can find live bait.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 69-70 degrees. Trout are good on the deeper flats 3 to 6 ft. On kwiggler ball tail, topwater, live shrimp under popping cork, and working the shallows 1 to 3 ft can produce some nice trout. Redfish can be caught in 1 to 3 ft on topwater and kwiggler willow tail in dirty jalapeño also along the ICW. And east cut. Flounder in the east cut.
South Padre
GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish have been working the shallows and seem to prefer an incoming tide. The afternoon to late mornings are best. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper are around the reef on shrimp. Schools of black drum are showing up on the calmer, warmer days and are eating blue crab. Sheepshead are starting to arrive and caught using mullet.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 66 degrees. Unchanged. Trout can be found in the shallow grass flats around the Laguna Madre and are good on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp. Whiting are good on dead shrimp and squid. Snook are fair on shrimp and caught near the port.
