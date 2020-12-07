Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 65 degrees. Water clarity: stained with visibility two to four feet in most areas. The speckled trout are in the south shoreline in 2-4 feet of water. The redfish are found along the shorelines with mud shell bottoms. The best lures are soft plastic tails and jigs. The flounder are still gathering in the ship channel at Sabine pass along the drops. Use baits like mud minnows or jigs and Gulp lures.
Bolivar
GOOD. 69 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are found in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through Rollover Pass or near the rocks on minnow. Sheepshead are slow. The North Jetties, French Town Road, and Fort Travis Seashore Park all have access from land for year-round fishing.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Fishing is good under the birds. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and are along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is good on mullet.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp or mullet around the reefs or under the birds. Redfish are good in the marsh on shrimp. Sheepshead are along the rocks and piers on shrimp. The flounder is good along the ICW spoils and drains.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline or under the birds. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish and flounder on shrimp under a popping cork.
Texas City
GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at the San Luis Pass on shrimp and cut shad. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp or crab. Speckled trout are good under the birds in the afternoon over shell. Bull redfish are good in the channel on shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in Bastrop bay on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 71 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, mainly in 4-5 feet of water. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is good on minnows. Look for where the mullet are jumping! The fish will be there.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 71 degrees. Later in the afternoon has been better for catching fish. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics under the birds and chasing the mullet. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is good on mullet.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 71 degrees. Trout are excellent on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are fair on mullet in the shallow grass flats.
Rockport
GOOD. 69 degrees. Fishing has remained solid. The shorelines and reefs have been an excellent spot for speckled trout, flounder, and redfish on shrimp or mullet. The mullet are moving and migrating, so drift the shorelines and the reefs nearest the shoreline.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 72 degrees. The bay and shorelines remain a hot spot for redfish and speckled trout on cut mullet and shrimp. The redfish are fair around the jetties. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation or structure. Flounder are excellent on mullet around the rocks.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 72 degrees. The north side of the bay has been excellent for redfish and black drum. Speckled trout are found in the flats on shrimp on popping corks or cut mullet. Flounder are good around the docks and channel edges and are good on mullet. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater and live bait following the mullet runs, usually mid-morning. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Whether keying in on the rock structures, drifting the deep edges and fishing with lures toward the bottom, or wade fishing the shallow flats and shorelines, look for concentrations of baitfish. This time of year, the speckled trout and redfish are chasing the mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 76 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are found out on the flats in deeper water around grass and potholes using kwiggler ball tail in mansfield margarita, red and white ball tail. As the water temperature goes down, the fish will move towards the mud bottom to soak up the warm bottom, kwiggler willow tail and paddle tail worked slow on the bottom will produce some nice trout, reds, and flounder.
South Padre
GOOD. 74 degrees. Redfish have been good in the flats chasing the mullet. Speckled trout and flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are fair on crab around deep structure.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 74 degrees. Speckled trout will be along the shoreline or in the flats chasing the mullet. Redfish are good on shrimp and will be around the shallow flats. Flounder is in feeding around the drains and can be caught on mullet. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around deep structure.
