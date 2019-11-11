Fishing report

North Sabine
GOOD. 65–67 degrees. Water clarity is a normal dark tannic water color and visibility is 3 to 4 feet in most of the lake north to south, as well as most of the marsh areas. Water levels are still abnormally high. Spotted sea trout are biting well on jigs and soft plastics. Some action can be found under seagulls as well as drifting mud shell bottoms along shorelines. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout and along shorelines. A lot of slot sized redfish have not left the marsh due to abnormally high water levels. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Some flounder are down at the Sabine Pass along ship channel drop–offs but high water levels have kept most of them in the marsh and upper ends of bayous. Best bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish–finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.
South Sabine
GOOD. 65–67 degrees. Water clarity is a normal dark tannic water color and visibility is 3 to 4 feet in most of the lake north to south, as well as most of the marsh areas. Water levels are still abnormally high. Spotted sea trout are biting well on jigs and soft plastics. Some action can be found under seagulls as well as drifting mud shell bottoms along shorelines. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout and along shorelines. A lot of slot sized redfish have not left the marsh due to abnormally high water levels. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Some flounder are down at the Sabine Pass along ship channel drop–offs but high water levels have kept most of them in the marsh and upper ends of bayous. Best bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish–finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.
Trinity Bay
Good. 72 degrees. Water stained. Speckled trout great on soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Wade fish the flats for redfish. Flounder are very good on mullet or shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
Good. 67 degrees. Flounder are very good in back lakes and marshes on live mullet or soft plastics like Gulp bait. Redfish are fair in back marshes. Speckled trout are fair on the main bay oyster shell using live shrimp under a popping cork.
Texas City
GOOD. Still some bull red action along Texas City Dike. Flounder is excellent on live shrimp or minnow around Seawolf. Speckled trout good along levee and Mosquito Island. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 67–71 degrees. San Luis Pass very good flounder and redfish along Mud Cut and Cold Pass on live shrimp. Christmas Bay good for redfish and speckled trout using live shrimp or soft plastics. Bastrop Bay redfish on the south shoreline. Freeport Jetties and mouth of Brazos River good for bull reds.
East Matagorda Bay
VERY GOOD. 72 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are very good on chunking plastics or live shrimp. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Snapper are good using live shrimp or squid on ½ oz jig head in areas that have quick access to deep water. Flounder are very good on minnow.
West Matagorda Bay
VERY GOOD. 72 Degrees. Speckled trout are good on soft plastics. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics. Black drum are fair on live shrimp. Limits on flounder using minnow.
Port O’connor
VERY GOOD. 68–70 degrees. Slightly stained. Trout are very good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers. Jack Crevalle are very good on live shrimp or crab.
Rockport
GOOD. 70–71 degrees. Kingfish are good using flying fish or squid. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Redfish are very good on mullet. Black drum have been fair on live or frozen shrimp or crab. Sheepshead are good on mud crab or live shrimp.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish are very good in 2 feet of water on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, top waters and will be found in schools. Speckled trout are fair in the grass on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on shrimp or mud crab.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 72 degrees. Redfish are very good on mullet and shrimp and will be found in schools. Trout are very good with lures and popping bobbers. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid or jig.
Baffin Bay
EXCELLENT. 70–71 degrees. Redfish is excellent and feeding in the flats with topwater, and live bait following up the mullet. Flounder is excellent on jigs or minnow. Still getting limits on trout using chartreuse Gulp 4–inch twirl tail mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 73 degrees. Fishing remains to be a little tough after the front blew through. However, before and after the weather fronts, the trout and reds are good on soft plastics, top waters, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut using gulp or KWigglers paddle tails.
Port Mansfield
Good. 73 degrees. Fishing can be tough once the fronts blow through, but before and after, the trout and reds are good on soft plastics, top waters, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut using gulp or KWigglers paddle tails.
South Padre
FAIR TO GOOD. 73 degrees. Water clarity clear. Fishing is fair to good for redfish on spoils of the Intercoastal Waterway. Use a bottom rig with fresh cut mullet. Trout have still been on the deeper grassy areas. Gas well flats are holding trout that drift over the potholes with popping and live shrimp. Tides have fallen and water clarity is clear.
Port Isabel
VERY GOOD. 72 degrees. Redfish and spotted trout remain very good mainly on KWigglers, red and white ball tail, and paddle tail– redfish will be found in less than 2 feet of water. Wade fishing for redfish has continued to be successful throwing lures at bait schools moving through the shallow grass beds. Snapper are excellent on live shrimp in the bay. Drift fishing for trout has been good. Snook can be found on the shallow flats of the lower laguna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.