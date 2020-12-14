Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 58 degrees. Water clarity: stained with visibility two to four feet in most areas. The drains and the ship channel are the best spots. Tie on a large topwater to catch a redfish if they are mixed in with the speckled trout. The best lures are soft plastic tails and jigs. The flounder are still gathering in the ship channel at Sabine pass along the drops. Use baits like mud minnows or jigs and Gulp lures.
Bolivar
GOOD. 68 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish will be found in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good near Rollover Bay or near the rocks on a minnow. Sheepshead are slow. The weekend storm will slow down the fishing conditions but should pick back up on Sunday.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Fishing remains good under the birds. Speckled trout are good when throwing live shrimp and 4" chicken on a chain with a 1/4 oz jig. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and are found along the north shoreline. Flounder bite is good on mullet.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are along deeper channels 4-6 feet and adjacent to the oyster reefs. The tide movement is very important to triggering the feed. Live shrimp, as well as live finger mullet, have been the best baits for all fish.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs, shoreline, and under the birds. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish and flounder. Use shrimp under a popping cork.
Texas City
GOOD. 55 degrees. The best times to fish are either 7 AM, 12-3 PM, or 7 PM. Redfish and flounder are good around the dike on shrimp and cut shad. Black drum are good around Campbell Bayou or Swan Lake on shrimp or crab. Speckled trout are good under the birds in the afternoon over shell.
Freeport
GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in Bastrop bay on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp chasing the baitfish. Black Drum are good on blue crab around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow. Fish from the boat with live natural baits and artificial baits. For wade fishing and night time flounder gigging, use artificials.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. The best time to catch fish is when you see a green tide loaded with bait. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics around the shell reefs. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is good on minnows.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 66 degrees. Later in the afternoon remains to be better for catching fish. This side of the bay is best for wading since there is a firm bottom and remains the best method for catching fish here. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics under the birds and chasing the mullet along the south shoreline. Redfish are good in the marsh or along the shoreline on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is good around the jetty on mullet.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 68 degrees. Speckled trout have very good lately on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet in the shallow grass flats. The second half of the week will make for some poor fishing conditions due to the tides, but activity will pick back up on Saturday and Sunday.
Rockport
GOOD. 67 degrees. Fishing has been hit or miss at the beginning of this week. It should amp up the second half of the week with the exception of Friday. The shorelines and reefs have been a great spot for speckled trout, flounder, and redfish on live baits like shrimp or mullet. Drift the shorelines and the reefs for success.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 69 degrees. Redfish, Black drum, Speckled trout, and flounder can be found in the bays using live shrimp or cut mullet. Wade fishing is great along the shallow shorelines and back lakes behind the island in Aransas Bay. From a boat, you should focus on the oyster reefs and wells out in the deeper waters.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 66 degrees. The fishing conditions this week have been very good with the south to southwest winds, but don't expect that to last throughout the weekend. The north side of the bay has been excellent for redfish and black drum. Speckled trout can be found in the flats on shrimp on popping corks or cut mullet. Flounder are good around the channel edges on mullet. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon around vegetation.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater and live bait following the mullet runs, usually mid-morning. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Fish the shrimp over the structure for speckled trout.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 74 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish in the deeper waters with grass and potholes using kwiggler ball tail and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut and around drains using kwiggler willow tail and gulp curly tail. Red snapper are good in Texas waters. Remember with cooler water temps to slow your baits down.
South Padre
GOOD. 72 degrees. Redfish have been good in the flats chasing the mullet. Speckled trout and flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure. The conditions for the second half of this week will be poor but expected to pick back up over the weekend and into next week.
Port Isabel
FAIR TO GOOD. 73 degrees. This week has been average for fishing. Some speckled trout have been caught along the shoreline or in the flats chasing the mullet. Redfish are fair on shrimp and maybe around the shallow flats. Flounder is in feeding around the drains and can be caught on mullet. Black drum are fair on crab or shrimp and are good around deep structure. The conditions for the second half of this week will continue to be poor to average, but it is expected to pick back up over the weekend and strong conditions into next week.
