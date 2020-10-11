Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 74-76 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. The shrimp are starting to move to the main lake areas from the marshes, and the redfish and speckled trout will be close behind. Soft plastics and jigs are best for the fall. Flounder will be along the shoreline and in the bayous and are good on mud minnows.
Bolivar
GOOD. 78-80 Degrees. Unchanged. Rollover Bay is a wonderful, consistent spot for bay or wade fishing. Flounder are found in the mudflats. Redfish are in the grassy banks. Speckled trout are in the reefs. Shrimp under a popping cork is best for most species.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 77-78 degrees. Speckled trout continue to be under the birds, and redfish are good on shrimp around the grass flats. Flounder activity is increasing around the rocks. Soft plastics and shrimp under a popping cork are working well. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 75-76 degrees. The best time for redfish is now! The Bull Red Run has been incredibly busy with fish. The north and south jetties and beachfront have been great for speckled trout and redfish on fresh bait. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are producing along the rocks and piers on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
VERY GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Bull reds along the jetties are great on fresh shad along the bottom in 20-30 feet of water. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a cork. Flounder are good in back marshes.
Texas City
GOOD. 77 degrees. Bull reds are picking up in numbers around the dike and are the best fresh cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are still excellent along the shoreline and levee on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are good around the rocks on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 78 degrees. Redfish are very plentiful right now over the oyster reefs and around the jetties, and the best chance of catching them is throwing right in the rocks. Speckled trout are good around San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures, and soft plastics. Redfish, black drum, and sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs. Flounder are good along the drains on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 77 degrees. Wading the mid-bay reefs for redfish is great using live shrimp or croaker. Speckled trout are great around Brown Cedar Flats using the same baits. Trout and Black drum are great using Bass Assassins around vegetation or deep structure.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 77 degrees. Unchanged. Large schools of redfish are plentiful along the north shoreline or around Crab Lake on live shrimp or mullet. Speckled trout have been great on soft plastics in the grass flats.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 79 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are great on topwaters on croaker and live shrimp in 4-7 feet. Black drum are good on crab around deep water and around vegetation. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning. The flounder is good on live mullet around the rocks.
Rockport
VERY GOOD. 80 degrees. Unchanged. The temps are cooling, and less people out on the water make for some good fishing. Spoons and topwaters are producing excellent results. The shipping channels are still hot as well. Flounder are great around jetties and piers. Redfish and speckled trout are best on live shrimp.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Bull reds are out in full force and are best caught on live shrimp or mullet. The North jetty and Redfish bay are great for redfish and speckled trout on live shrimp or mullet. Black drum are good on blue crab in mid-depth water. Flounder has been good on minnow and moving along the shoreline.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 80 degrees. The delta is excellent for speckled trout, redfish, black drum, lots of limits using soft plastics. With the incoming tides, a lot of the fish are pushing into the channels. Flounder are good around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 80-81 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish continue to be in the deeper water around 5-7 feet. Redfish are feeding behind large schools of mullet in the flats and are good on cut mullet on a bottom rig. Topwater is best for black drum early in the morning.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish have been good around the weather station coming off the full moon. There are some big oversized reds catches using kwiggler ball tail in dirty jalapeño and red and white paddle tail. They are also coming off the west shore. Flounder are good in the east cut on kwiggler paddle tail. Snapper is good in Texas waters when the seas allow.
South Padre
GOOD. 79-80 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are excellent and are in the flats on shrimp under a popping cork. The jetties also remain a steady spot. Black drum are in big numbers and will continue to form in stained waters, and trout will be more likely to hit artificials or blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 81 degrees. Redfish have started bunching up to attack the shrimp along the edges of the grass. Speckled trout have been in the shallow water near grassy spots and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Sheepshead are fair on minnow around the rocks. Flounder will be in the back marsh feasting around the drains. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or grass.
