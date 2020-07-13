Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 85-86 degrees. Water clarity; stained. The ship channel or the Neches River is an excellent spot for speckled trout. Fish the shelf in 2-4 feet of water with minnow. Fish the river on points and drops to 20ft of water keying on shad.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Look for the birds. The fish will typically be under them. Fishing the flats remains to be the best method to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still solid. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are still high in numbers along the shorelines and near the jetties. You can also find them in the deep water around structure like reefs. Soft plastics or shrimp are great. Catfish are good on shad. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on minnow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Deepwater, along with structure, is the crucial element. The reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout. Soft plastics like Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Eels produce exceptionally well. Topwaters can be great for midday use. Redfish are schooled up and roaming the open bays.
Texas City
GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on live bait or soft plastics. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab over grass. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bay around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom over grass.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at the Oyster Farm and at Three Mile Reef on chartreuse and roach Sand Eels, Trout Killers and BassAssassins. The shallow shoreline south of the reef can be good for gigging flounder. Look for trout and redfish where the reef drops off into deeper water. Look for bait activity as a clue as to where the fish will be.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 83 degrees. Wading remains to be the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab above the grass. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 82-84 degrees. Stable winds provide excellent fishing opportunities with healthy numbers of speckled trout over mid-bay structure and by wading the shorelines. The fishing pier is great for redfish, trout, and flounder. Back Lakes airboat fishing for solid Redfish has also been excellent.
Rockport
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color in the bay. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are being found along the shoreline or around structure. Flounder have been good on minnow around the piers. Black drum are fair and are located above the grass on crab.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Fish Pass Jetty and Horace Caldwell Pier have been great spots all around. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, which will stimulate fish activity or soft plastics. Speckled trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Speckled trout is plentiful in the surf and best on shrimp. Bob Hall Pier is an excellent spot for redfish, trout, pompano, jacks, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under afloat. In stained water, use shrimp for drum and redfish. The Laguna flats a vast area and typically very reliable to catch speckled trout.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 91-92 degrees. The weather has been a little all over the place lately, but north of the causeway has been busy with trout using croaker. Redfish have been great on cut mullet. White Bluff is a tried and true spot. The northern end of Mother Lagoon in the shallow water is a great spot. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. Flounder are good on live bait or artificials around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 85-87 degrees. With the high winds and rising temperatures, the fishing conditions are getting a little tougher. It’s better to get out early in the morning for trout and redfish and throw topwater in 1 to 3 ft. With the floating grass, you may want to change out treble hooks to single-use kwiggler weedless hooks with kwiggler paddle tail to make noise and vibration with the off-color waters due to the high winds. Reds can also be found at the jetty. Offshore is good when seas permit.
South Padre
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Speckled trout are plentiful near the surf on spoons, MirrOlures, topwater plugs, and soft-plastic tails work best in the clear/green water. Spanish mackerel have been excellent using fast-moving spoons and jigs, especially when a clear, clean tide moves against the sand. Holly Beach and the jetties are great locations to fish.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 82-84 degrees. Long Bar is an excellent area for wade fishing. Snook are plentiful in the pass and along the shoreline. Big trout are in the lower Laguna Madre. They can also be found in the shallow water over grass and are best on live baits. Redfish are along the shorelines. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab in the deepwater transitions.
