Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 72 degrees. Water clarity: stained with visibility two to four feet in most areas. Winter patterns will begin soon with speckled trout showing up on six to seven-foot flats with mud shell bottoms. Redfish: even though the speckled trout have scattered, the redfish will take their place along the shorelines with mud shell bottoms. The best lures are soft plastic tails and jigs. The flounder are still gathering in the ship channel at Sabine pass along the drops. Use baits like mud minnows or jigs and Gulp lures.
Bolivar
GOOD. 71 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through Rollover Pass or near the rocks on a minnow. Sheepshead are slow. The North Jetties, French Town Road, and Fort Travis Seashore Park all have areas of access from land for year-round fishing.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 67 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Fishing is good under the birds. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and will be found along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is good on mullet.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 70 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around the reefs or under the birds. Redfish are good in the marsh on shrimp. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are good along the rocks and piers on shrimp. The flounder is good along the ICW spoils and drains.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 70 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline or under the birds. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish and flounder on shrimp under a popping cork.
Texas City
GOOD. 70 degrees. Redfish are good around the dike on cut mullet or shrimp. Redfish and speckled trout are also good along the levee or shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on live minnow around Seawolf. Black drum are fair on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation.
Freeport
GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the back lakes and Bastrop bay on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 71 degrees. Speckled trout has picked up with the favorable colder weather. They are biting on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, mainly in the flats. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is good on minnows.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 71 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Bird activity is good. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is good on down south plastic in red or white color.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 72-73 degrees. Trout are excellent on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.
Rockport
GOOD. 71-72 degrees. The shorelines and shell reefs are excellent spots for speckled trout, flounder, and redfish on shrimp. They can also be caught around the shell reefs. Pods of bait are moving and migrating, so drift the shorelines and the reefs nearest the shoreline.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 73 degrees. The bay and shorelines are good for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp, kwigglers paddle tail. The Bull redfish are fair around the jetties. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation or structure. Flounder are excellent on mullet or minnow around the jetties.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 73 degrees. The north side of the bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Speckled trout are found in the sand flats on shrimp on popping corks. Flounder are excellent around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics or minnow. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 76 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet runs, usually mid-morning. Flounder are excellent on jigs or minnow. Whether keying on the rock structures, drifting the deep edges, and fishing with lures toward the bottom or wade fishing the shallow flats and shorelines, look for concentrations of baitfish. This time of year, the speckled trout and redfish are gorging on mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Speckled trout are out on the flats south around the saucer and north around the weather station to the 2nd oil cut using kwiggler ball tail and paddle tails, topwater and gold spoons with the bigger fish coming out of, the deeper water where the sand and grass meet. Redfish are scattered but seem to be hanging in the shallows using willow and kwiggler paddle tails, gold spoons, and topwater. Flounder are good in the east cut and drains.
South Padre
GOOD. 75-76degrees. Redfish have been good in the sand flats using fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Speckled trout and flounder are good on shrimp, artificial, or fresh cut mullet. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 74.9 degrees. Speckled trout are along the shoreline or in the grass flats and are best on shrimp under a cork. Redfish are also good on shrimp and will be around the shallow sand flats. Flounder is in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around the grass.
