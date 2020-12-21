Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 62 degrees. Water clarity: stained with visibility two to four feet in most areas. This week's beginning has been excellent for fishing, but that will change at the week's end. Speckled trout and redfish are along the drains and around the ship channel on topwater or shrimp. The flounder are in the ship channel at Sabine Pass along the drops on minnows or jigs.
Bolivar
GOOD. 68 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good near Rollover Bay or near the rocks on minnow. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp and 4" chicken on a chain with a 1/4 oz jig. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and are along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is good on mullet. Expect the second half of this week to be slow.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are along deeper channels 4-6 feet and adjacent to the oyster reefs. The second half of this week will be slow but expect it to pick back up on Sunday. Live shrimp, as well as live finger mullet, are best baits for all fish.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 59-62 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp around the reefs and shoreline. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish and flounder. Use shrimp under a popping cork. The second half of this week will be slow, but Sunday will pick back up.
Texas City
GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good around the dike on shrimp and cut shad. Black drum are good around Campbell Bayou or Swan Lake on shrimp or crab. Speckled Trout are good under the birds between 12-3 over shell. Fishing should pick up more come Sunday.
Freeport
FAIR TO GOOD. 64-65 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the bay on mullet or shrimp. Black Drum are fair on blue crab around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow. Fish from the boat with live natural baits and artificial baits. For wade fishing and night time flounder gigging, use artificials. Fishing will be slow until next week.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 67 degrees. The best time to catch fish is when you see a green tide loaded with bait. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics around the shell reefs. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is good on minnows. Conditions will be slow until next week.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 67 degrees. Fishing is best in the middle of the day. This side of the bay is best for wading since there is a firm bottom and remains the best method for catching fish here. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics under the birds or the south shoreline. Redfish are good in the marsh or along the shoreline on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is fair around the jetty on mullet.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled trout have very good lately on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are fair on mullet in the shallow grass flats.
Rockport
GOOD. 55-60 degrees. Back lakes and drains are where the speckled trout and redfish will be. Look for mud. Use topwater baits. Flounder is good on mullet.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 65 degrees. Redfish, Black drum, and speckled trout can be found in the bays using live shrimp or cut mullet. Wade fishing is excellent along the shallow shorelines and back lakes behind the island in Aransas Bay. From a boat, you should focus on the oyster reefs and wells out in the deeper waters. Sheepshead and flounder are biting near the jetties on mullet.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 66 degrees. The north side of the bay has been good for redfish and black drum. Speckled trout are in the flats on shrimp on popping corks or cut mullet. Flounder are good around the drains on mullet. Black drum are fair on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon around vegetation.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 60 degrees. Redfish are in the flats with topwater and live bait following the mullet runs in the afternoon. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Fish the shrimp over structure for the bigger speckled trout.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 70 degrees. Speckled Trout and redfish can be found in the shallows with mud and grass using kwiggler willow tail, paddle tail worked slower than usual. Also, out on the flats in deeper water with grass and potholes using the wiggler ball tail also working slower with the cooling water temperature. Snapper is good when the weather allows.
South Padre
GOOD. 69-70 degrees. Redfish have been good in the flats chasing the mullet. Speckled trout and flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab over vegetation.
Port Isabel
FAIR TO GOOD. 73 degrees. Some speckled trout and redfish have are around the shallow grass flats. Flounder is feeding around the drains and are biting on mullet. Black drum are fair on crab or shrimp and are good around deep structure.
