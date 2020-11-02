Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 74-75 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Fishing the mouths of the bayous along the eastern shoreline will yield some speckled trout, redfish, and flounder on artificial lures. Also, fishing under the birds is a promising method during October. The jetties will have a few speckled trout, but the redfish will be in more significant numbers.
Bolivar
GOOD. 78 Degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout and redfish are in the cut and the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Lots of male Flounder are moving through the pass and are good on minnow. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 74-75 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the bayou on shrimp or soft plastics. Flounder are good around rocks on a minnow. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 77 degrees. Deep Reef, Hanna’s Reef, and Pepper Grove are great spots for speckled trout on small topwaters. The Bull Red Run has been the best spot for bull reds. Small speckled trout will be found under the birds. Sheepshead are fair along the rocks and piers on shrimp. The flounder run has been slow to kick up due to unfavorable fishing conditions with the cold front dropping the temperatures. Gulps are best to use.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Speckled trout are great on small topwaters or soft plastics around the reefs. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a cork. Flounder are fair due to the slow uptick, unlike what we normally experience this time of year. Look for it to pick up within the next week.
Texas City
GOOD. 76 degrees. Unchanged. Bull reds are strong around the dike, and fresh-cut mullet is the best bait. Redfish and speckled trout are excellent along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 77 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are plentiful along the beachfront, jetties, in the back lakes and bays on live shrimp under popping cork or mullet. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are fair along the drains on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the shell reefs on shrimp. Black drum are fair using Bass Assassins around vegetation or deep structure. This side of Matagorda is a hotspot from now until the end of the year.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on soft plastics around the grass and sand bottoms early in the morning. Switch to soft plastics as the sun comes up. The north shoreline is good for redfish on live shrimp.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 78-79 degrees. The jetties are busy with speckled trout on super spook junior, soft plastics, or minnow. Big speckled trout will be near dropoffs and potholes in the late morning. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure. Flounder is fair on minnow around the jetties.
Rockport
GOOD. 78-79 degrees. Things are finally cooling down, and fall fishing is officially here. The best time for fishing is midday hours. Redfish are great on shrimp, kwiggler, and topwater around the flats. Speckled trout are good around vegetation on shrimp under a popping cork.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Aransas Bay is an excellent spot for speckled trout and redfish on soft plastics. The bull redfish bite is getting better around the jetties. Black drum are good on crab or topwaters. Flounder are good on soft plastics or mullet around the jetties.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 81 degrees. First cold front of the season is here. The north side of Nueces Bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. The back lakes have lots of redfish and are best on popping corks or topwaters. Flounder are good and heating up around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics. Black drum is good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. Unchanged. 74-75 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are good on mullet or shrimp around the Kleberg Point Rocks. Black drum are good on topwaters or blue crab around vegetation.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 79-80 degrees. Speckled trout are good in the grass and potholes using kwiggler, topwater, and shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are good on the sand using topwater, kwiggler paddle tail. Flounder are good in the drains and east cut using kwiggler paddle tails and gulp.
South Padre
GOOD. 79-80 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good using topwaters in the morning and soft plastics in the afternoon along the shoreline. Black drum are in mid-depth waters and are caught on crab or shrimp.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 83 degrees. Speckled trout are along the shoreline or in the shallow grass flats and are best on shrimp. Redfish are also good on shrimp and will be around the shallow sand flats. The flounder will be in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around deep structure or vegetation
