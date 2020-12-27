Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 59 degrees. A cold front is moving in for the second half of the week. Speckled trout and redfish are along the drains and around the ship channel on shrimp or mullet. The flounder are along the drops and best on minnows or jigs.
Bolivar
GOOD. 62 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation. Flounder are good near rocks on a minnow. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
FAIR TO GOOD. 59 degrees. Speckled trout are fair on live shrimp or jig. Redfish are fair in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and found along the north shoreline. Flounder bite is fair on mullet. Expect the second half of this week to be very slow.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are along deeper channels and the reefs. Live shrimp, as well as live finger mullet, are best baits for all fish. This week has been slow but should pick up come Sunday.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 59-62 degrees. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp around the reefs and along the shoreline. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are good for redfish and flounder on shrimp. The second half of this week will be slow, but Sunday will pick back up.
Texas City
FAIR TO GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish and flounder are fair around the dike on shrimp and mullet. Black drum are good around the bayou on shrimp or crab. Speckled trout are fair under the birds over shell. Fishing conditions will be much better middle of next week.
Freeport
FAIR TO GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the bay on mullet or shrimp. Black Drum are fair on blue crab around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow. Fish from the boat with live natural baits and artificial baits. For wade fishing and night time flounder gigging, use artificials.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on croaker over shell. Flounder is good on minnow or mullet.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. This side of the bay is best for wading since there is a firm bottom and remains the best method for catching fish here. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks along the south shoreline. Redfish are good in the marsh or along the coastline on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is fair around the jetty on mullet.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout have very good lately on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet in the shallow grass flats.
Rockport
GOOD. 62 degrees. Back lakes and drains are where the speckled trout and redfish are good on shrimp or topwaters. Flounder are good on mullet. Black drum are great around Copano Bay on crab.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 63 degrees. Redfish, black drum, and speckled trout can be found in the bays using live shrimp or cut mullet. Wade fishing is great along the shallow shorelines and back lakes. From a boat, you should focus on the oyster reefs and wells out in the deeper waters. Sheepshead and flounder are good around the rocks on croaker.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 62 degrees. The north side of the bay is good for redfish, and black drum. Speckled trout can be found in the flats on shrimp or cut mullet. Flounder are good around the drains or rocks on mullet. Black drum are excellent on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon around grassy patches or structure.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 65-67 degrees. Redfish is good in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet runs in the afternoon. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Fish the shrimp over structure for the bigger speckled trout.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 66 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the shallows with mud and grass using kwiggler, willow tail, paddle tail worked slower than usual. Also, out on the flats in deeper water with grass and potholes using the wiggler ball tail also working slower with the cooling water temperature. Snapper is good when the weather allows.
South Padre
FAIR TO GOOD. 68 degrees. Fish activity will be fair at best until mid-next week. Redfish are in the flats chasing the mullet. Speckled trout and flounder are fair around the jetties on live mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab over vegetation.
Port Isabel
FAIR TO GOOD. 70 degrees. Some speckled trout and redfish are caught around the shallow grass flats and Laguna Madre. Flounder are feeding around the drains and caught on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good in the lower Laguna Madre.
