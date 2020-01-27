Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: Good. 63-64 degrees. Overall, water conditions are clear, but the Sabine Lake is brown. Visibility is around three feet in most parts of the lake and slightly stained up both the Sabine and Neches Rivers. Speckled trout are still found mostly on the northern end near mud or mixed mud shell bottoms. There will be some schools of trout in the ICW or mouths of both rivers based on the proper salinity. Some can also be found in the rivers. Best lures right now are Mirro Lure Corkys, Mirrodin, Catch 5, Catch 2000, Borboleta Lele, and Hot Rod, or always keep a rod rigged with a jig and soft plastic. White is a good color on most days, but when the sun is bright, sometimes the more flash, the better. Redfish can be found in the same general areas as trout right now. Mud shell or mud bottom is the best spot to find them. The same lures that are working for trout will work for redfish. Some reds are being caught on fresh or frozen dead shrimp fished on a Carolina Rig or just on a lead head jig. Flounder are found on ledges near deep water in the rivers or the deeper bayous. Best lures are a lead head jig and Gulp or live mud minnows. If using jig and soft plastic tip the jig with a piece of dead shrimp.
Trinity Bay
VERY GOOD. 59-61 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp and soft plastics around the flats and oyster beds. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and shrimp. They can also be found along the shoreline. Flounder are good on live shrimp or mullet suspended below a cork.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 58-60 degrees. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Redfish and Black drum are good in the channels and drop-offs on soft plastics or live mullet. Speckled trout are good near Oyster Bayou. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are good on shrimp- they are hungry and ready to spawn, and best spots to catch are near the jetties
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 58-60 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp- they are hungry and ready to spawn, and best spots to catch are near the jetties. Redfish and Black drum are good near the south shoreline coves. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent on fat boys and soft-dines in the deeper holes. Catfish are good on cut bait.
Texas City
VERY GOOD. 60-61 degrees. Redfish are good over shell reefs and wells on shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on artificial baits. Very early hours of the morning and late afternoon will be the best fishing times. Black drum are good on whole shad.
Freeport
GOOD. 65-66 degrees. Water clarity is excellent. Black drum are very good on live mullet. Redfish will be found in shallow mudflats and are good on soft plastics or natural baits or shrimp. Speckled trout bite is very good on mullet or pinfish. Sheepshead are good on shrimp and found around the jetties. Flounder are good around the San Luis Pass bridge and are good on mullet Bull reds are fair at the mouth of the Brazos river on cut menhaden baits.
East Matagorda Bay
VERY GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp around the north shore reefs- the bigger trout will be found on this side of the bay. Redfish are very good near the south shoreline on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater in the shallow water. Flounder are good on shrimp and will be found around rock piles. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or blue crab.
West Matagorda Bay
VERY GOOD. 67 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab or soft plastics. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp along the flats around mullet. Redfish are good on live mullet and soft plastics. Flounder are good on live shrimp around Mad Island.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 64-65 degrees. Black drum are good on blue crab, shrimp or soft plastics. Trout are good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars or at the dropoffs of the ICW. Be on the lookout for single big trout late in the morning near potholes and dropoffs. If the wind isn’t blowing, hit the potholes from as far away as you can reach. Redfish are excellent on live shrimp. Flounder are good at the end of the jetties on minnow. Sheepshead are good near the jetty on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Trout are good drifting and wading over hard sand with shell pockets on live bait or a Texas Rattler jig. Flounder have been fair on live finger mullet.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Flounder are fair on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and will be found around the piers. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp and top waters in the shallow water in the afternoon warmth. Black drum are fair on shrimp or soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 67 degrees. Redfish are good on cut mullet and shrimp around Bob Hall pier or Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good on Texas Rattler jigs near Mustang Island in the shallow water. Flounder are good on minnow or squid. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab around Laguna Madre.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Redfish are very good in the sandflats on soft plastics. Topwater can work on warm sunny days and live bait chasing the mullet. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp in shallow water near sand bottoms.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 69 degrees. With the fronts blowing and high winds, you have to pick your days. The trout and redfish bite can be good. The weather has the fish moving around, but when you locate them, the bite can be good. 2 to 5 ft of water can hold fish. Soft plastics in kwiggler, corkies, and topwater have been good.
South Padre
GOOD. 69 degrees. Redfish are good around mud boils on live shrimp. Speckled trout will be found in shallower water in the warm afternoons and the muddy flats along the south bay. They are caught with live shrimp. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab
Port Isabel
GOOD. 69-70 degrees. Speckled trout are good in the shallow grass flats Sheepshead are good on crab. Flounder are good on minnows. Jack Crevalle are good on live mullet. Redfish are good on shrimp and are found in the sand flats in the southern end of Laguna Madre. Black drum are good on a jig head and located near mud bottoms. Snook are fair on shrimp and can typically be found in dense concentrations near the port.
