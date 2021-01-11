Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 55 degrees. Visibility is around two to three feet in most parts of the lake and is slightly stained. Speckled trout are excellent right now on a jig or a soft plastic. They are in the northern side of the lake, in the ICW or rivers. Most of the fish will be found either along the shoreline or in the deep over mud shell bottoms.
Bolivar
GOOD. 61 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are found in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good along dropoffs and around structure or vegetation. Flounder are good near rocks on croaker. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 59-60 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are fair in the marsh on mullet, soft plastics, or topwaters and are found along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is fair on mullet.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 59 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp or soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and shrimp Sheepshead are very good on live shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish and black drum are good near the coves along the south shorelines. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent on shrimp under popping cork in the deeper water.
Texas City
FAIR TO GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good and are found around the marsh on shrimp and fresh cut mullet. Black drum are good around the bayou on croaker or crab. Speckled Trout are good under the birds over shell or in the marsh on mullet or shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the bay on mullet or shrimp. Black Drum are fair on blue crab around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow. Fish from the boat with live natural baits and artificial baits. For wade fishing and night time flounder gigging, use artificials.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics around the reefs. Redfish are very good near the south shoreline on live mullet or soft plastics in the shallow water where it’s warm. Flounder are good on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab or croaker near vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. This side of the bay is best for wading since there is a firm bottom and remains the best method for catching fish here. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp or cut mullet along the flats or shoreline. Redfish are good in the marshy areas on croaker. The flounder bite is good around the rocks on mullet.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 63 degrees. Speckled trout can be found along the dropoffs and around the flats on shrimp or croaker. Redfish are good in back bays on shrimp. Flounder are good on croaker or mullet in the shallow grass flats.
Rockport
GOOD. 61 degrees. Back lakes and drains are where the speckled trout and redfish have been, and shrimp or croaker are the best baits. Flounder are good on mullet. Black drum are great around Copano Bay on crab.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 61 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the bays using shrimp, mullet, or croaker. Wade fishing is a great method along the shallow shorelines. The oyster reefs and dropoffs in the deeper waters are good areas for Sheepshead and flounder on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good in the deeper water on crab.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 60 degrees. The north side of the bay has been good for redfish, and black drum. Speckled trout can be found in the flats on shrimp or cut mullet. Flounder are good around the drains or rocks on mullet or croaker. Black drum are excellent on crab in the deeper water.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 64-65 degrees. Redfish are good in the sandflats on shrimp. Topwater can work on warm sunny days in between cold fronts. Flounder are good on croaker or minnow. Speckled trout are good on shrimp in the shallows.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 67 degrees. Trout and reds are good on the west shore where water temperatures are higher using kwiggler ball tail and willow tail and live shrimp under popping cork. Mud and grass with potholes in shallow and out to deeper water. Red snapper in state waters good with the light winds.
South Padre
GOOD. 69-70 degrees. Redfish are good in the flats fishing with cut bait on bottom rigs. Speckled trout and flounder are good around the jetties on live mullet. Black drum are good along the dropoffs on shrimp.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 69 degrees. Some speckled trout and redfish have been caught around the shallow grass flats and around Laguna Madre. Flounder are still feeding around the drains and on mullet. Black drum are good on crab in the lower Laguna Madre.
