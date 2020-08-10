Sabine Lake
STAINED. Overall conditions: FAIR TO GOOD. 88-89 degrees. Redfish are caught in the main area of the lake and along the ship channel on live shrimp under a popping cork. There have been some fish being caught early in the morning along the banks on topwater. The best bait has been a Bone colored Skitterwalk. Speckled trout have been good on live and topwater baits.
Trinity Bay
FAIR. 86-87 degrees. The spillway remains good for flounder on minnow. Speckled trout and redfish have been fair to good on live shrimp under a popping cork.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86-88 degrees. The action has been good along the shoreline and around the jetties and granite reefs for Speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Live shrimp have been most successful.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86-88 degrees. The action has been decent along the shoreline for Speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Live shrimp has been most successful. San Luis Pass is a hot spot.
Texas City
FAIR TO GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are fair on live bait around the jetties and wherever you can find rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 86 degrees. The jetties are very active with fish right now feeding on the granite reef. Redfish and speckled trout will be along the shoreline and are good on shrimp. Bull reds are starting to ramp up. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are fair on mullet or minnow. Flounder are fair around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair using crankbait around vegetation. This summer has seen some days of high wind that make fishing the open waters of the jetties and beachfront almost impossible. On those days, we fish the protected back lakes for slot reds, speckled trout, and flounder.
East Matagorda Bay
FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Work the shad over shell and mud in 5-10 feet of water. Topwaters and soft plastics or live shrimp are best for speckled trout and redfish. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure or vegetation. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Speckled trout are fair along the shoreline and near the ICW. Redfish have been fair to good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters early in the day.
Rockport
FAIR. 87-88 degrees. Fishing close to the ports and shipping channels are great spots this time of year. Regardless of the fish you are looking to catch right now, shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet. Doing this will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, Speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all been fair to good.
Port Aransas
FAIR TO GOOD. 90 degrees. Redfish are consistently good on shrimp under a popping cork. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or around structure.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84 degrees. Lots of redfish schooling in the Upper Laguna Madre and can be found in the shallows on mornings when it is calm. The east side of the ICW is a good spot for them on crankbaits or paddle tails. Speckled trout will be found in the shallow parts of the spoil banks in the morning and then move to structure as the water warms up.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. After the sun has been up for a few hours, the trout have been moving into deeper water, about 3-4 feet deep. Schools of redfish appear in the morning when there is light wind along shallow shorelines and some of the spoil islands. Shrimp under a cork has been the most productive. Look for areas with deep potholes and grass lines.
Port Mansfield
FAIR TO GOOD. 86 degrees. We finally have power and water in port and are seeing boats on the water. Fishing has been a little tough with so much fresh water in the bay but getting better each day. Need to concentrate in the deeper water for speckled trout and redfish using kwiggler ball tail and gulp under popping cork. Also, work the east cut throwing soft plastics. Red snapper in Texas water is still good with federal waters closing this past Sunday.
South Padre
FAIR TO GOOD. 86 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live and artificial baits. Use popping cork with shrimp along color changes. The Redfish bite heats up later in the day in the shallow flats.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Speckled trout are going to be in the shallow water near vegetation and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on mullet around the rocks. Flounder are decent on mullet. Black drum are good on blue crab over vegetation.
