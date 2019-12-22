Sabine Lake
GOOD. 61 degrees. Clear to stained in almost all of the lake and surrounding waters. Speckled trout is as predicted; specks are going on their winter patterns. We are still finding them in some of the larger bayous as well as on mixed mud oyster/clamshell beds out in, the deeper portions of the lake. The best way to catch trout right now is with jigs and soft plastics or suspending twitch baits. Redfish are scattered right now and have not gone on winter patterns. Recent northwest cold fronts are dropping water levels forcing more reds into the mid-lake area. Best bait is dead shrimp on bottom or soft plastics with a jig head. Flounder run is still going on in the ship channel at Sabine Pass. Fish channel drops and boat basins with jigs and gulp or live mud minnows.
Trinity Bay
VERY GOOD. 63 degrees. Speckled trout are excellent on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics in deeper water. Redfish are excellent in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and dead shrimp and are along the north and northwest shoreline. Sheepshead is very good on live shrimp.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 63 degrees. The flounder bite is good along the ICW spoils and drains. Redfish are good along the north shoreline by the wildlife refuge on soft plastics. Speckled trout are excellent near the island in deeper water. Catfish are slow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 63 degrees. Redfish are good drifting live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder are good around Seawolf Park on live shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent on shrimp, soft plastics and topwaters. Catfish are still slow due to migratory patterns.
Texas City
VERY GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish are very good on soft plastics and are off the rocks. Flounder is excellent on live shrimp or minnow. Speckled trout very good along levee on shrimp. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 63 degrees. Redfish will be found in the deeper channels early in the day and are caught using live baits. Speckled trout bite are good around the surfside jetty. Flounder excellent along the marsh using live mullet. Bull reds are fair at the mouth of Brazos river on live bait.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 64 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are very good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent south with plastic in red or white color.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 64 degrees. . Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics- looks near ICW-they will be wherever you see the mullet. Redfish are great in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. Flounder bite is excellent on down south plastic in red or white color near Mad Island cut.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 62 degrees. Trout are good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are excellent on live shrimp. Bull reds are slow. Flounder are excellent around any kind of baitfish. You will have luck around Pass Cavallo. Sheepshead are very good near the jetty on live shrimp. Black drum is good on live shrimp or slow-moving bucktail
Rockport
GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish are good on live and artificial baits near the grassy edge. Trout continue to be excellent on lighter colored artificial baits such as Gulp shrimp under a popping cork. Live or fresh dead bait is always a good alternative. Flounder are fair, will be found around structure and sandy bottoms, slowly work the baits along the bottom.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 64 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and are found in schools. Speckled Trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 65 degrees. Redfish are excellent and being caught on cut mullet and shrimp. Trout are biting Texas Rattler jigs. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid or jig. Drum are hitting on shrimp.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 67 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Trout are excellent on any slow sinking lure and mullet. Riviera Pier is closed until further notice. Slow sinking artificial lures are the artificial of choice for the wade fisherman. Live shrimp are working well on trout, and redfish free lining, and under popping cork when you can find live bait.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 68 degrees. Trout are good on Kwiggler ball tail, live shrimp and plastics under popping the cork on the flats. Reds in shallow water using wiggler willow tail, gulp, and live or dead shrimp. Snapper offshore still useful when you get those calm days.
South Padre
GOOD. 68 degrees. Redfish are great in the Gaswell Flats on cut mullet. Trout has been good using lighter colored artificial baits. Also, use Use popping cork with live shrimp or gulp shrimp.
Port Isabel
VERY GOOD. 70 degrees. Speckled Trout are good on bait resembling mullet. Sheepshead are very good on fiddler crab. Flounder are fair on minnows. Whiting are good on shrimp and squid.
