Trinity Bay
VERY GOOD. 59 degrees. Speckled trout are excellent on live shrimp and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and shrimp and are found along the shoreline. Sheepshead are very good on live shrimp.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. The flounder bite is good on live shrimp. Redfish and black drum are good over mud and shell. Speckled trout are good near Oyster Bayou in deeper water- topwaters are good on warm days. Catfish are good on cut bait.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Redfish and Black Drum are good near the south shoreline coves. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent on shrimp under popping cork or fatboys in deeper water. Catfish are good on cut bait.
Texas City
VERY GOOD. 55 degrees. Redfish are very good on soft plastics or live mullet. Flounder is fair on live shrimp or minnow. Speckled trout are excellent on slow sinking mullet imitating plugs. Black drum are good on whole shad.
Freeport
GOOD. 59-61 degrees. Black drum are excellent. Redfish are found in the deeper channels early in the day and caught using live baits like finger mullet- best time in these temperatures are mid-day/afternoon in shallow mudflats. Speckled trout bite is excellent on mullet or pinfish. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. Flounder are good along the marsh using live mullet. Bull reds are fair at the mouth of the Brazos river on cut menhaden baits.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics around the mid-bay reefs- the bigger trout will be found here versus in the west. Redfish are very good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater in the warm afternoons. Flounder are good on shrimp and found under birds. Black drum are good on soft plastics or blue crab.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab or soft plastics. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics along the flats around mullet. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is fair on down south plastic in red or white color. The Southern shoreline seems to be the best spot to catch fish.
Port O'Connor
VERY GOOD. 58 -61 degrees. Black drum are excellent on blue crab, shrimp, or soft plastics. Trout are good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars or at the dropoffs of the ICW or sometimes at Sunday beach. Redfish are excellent on live shrimp. Flounder are excellent around any kind of baitfish at the end of the jetties. Sheepshead are good near the jetty on live shrimp.
Rockport
EXCELLENT. 59 degrees. Redfish are very good on gold spoon dragg. Trout are outstanding drifting and wading over hard sand with shell pockets on live bait. Flounder are excellent on live finger mullet. Expect to limit out on most fish.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 59 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are fair on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and found in schools. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp and top waters in the warmer temperatures. Black drum are fair on shrimp or soft plastics. Fishing has been best mid-morning or late at night.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 60 degrees. Redfish are good on cut mullet and shrimp. Speckled trout are fair with Texas Rattler jigs near the jetties. Flounder are excellent on minnow or squid or jig. Black drum are excellent on shrimp or crab on sinkers near piers and jetties and best around Laguna Madre.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish are very good in the flats suspending plugs and soft plastics- topwater can work on warm sunny days in between cold fronts and on live bait following the mullet. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled Trout are excellent on Gulp Shrimp- use lead jig head, bounce off the bottom quickly. Slow sinking artificial lures are the best choice for the wade fisherman.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 67 degrees. Trout and reds are good on the flats in 3 to 5 ft most being smaller but keepers. Trout and reds also good over swallow areas of mud bottom were you find better quality and using kwiggler paddle, and willow tails gulp and live shrimp. Offshore still good for snapper when weather permits.
South Padre
GOOD. 63 degrees. Redfish are good around mud boils on Kwiggler. Speckled trout have been good on the flats on cut mullet and are found in shallower water in the warm afternoons and the muddy flats along the ICW. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab
Port Isabel
GOOD. 64 degrees. Speckled trout are good on bait resembling mullet. Sheepshead are good on crab. Flounder are good on minnows. Jack Crevalle are good on live mullet. Redfish are good on shrimp and will be found near sand where it's warmer. Black drum are good on dead shrimp on a jig head, and they are schooling in deep waters and located near mud bottoms. The best fishing seems to be in the late morning into the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.