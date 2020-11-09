Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 67-68 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Fishing the mouths of the bayous along the eastern shoreline will yield some speckled trout and flounder on artificial lures. Redfish will be found in drains and bayous, schooling in the open lake and patrolling the shallow ponds bordering the bayous. The jetties will have a few speckled trout, but the redfish will be in bigger numbers.
Bolivar
GOOD. 78 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish can be caught in the cut and the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through the pass on minnow. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 69 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the bayou on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are fair around rocks on minnow. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 68-69 degrees. Speckled trout are good on small topwaters around the reefs. The bull red run continues to be good for bull reds. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are fair along the rocks and piers on shrimp. Flounder has picked up and is good on Trout Assassins.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 69 degrees. Speckled trout are great on small topwaters or soft plastics around the reefs. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a cork. Flounder are excellent in the ship channel on mullet.
Texas City
GOOD. 70 degrees. Bull reds are still good around the dike on mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 68 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are great in the back lakes and marshes on live shrimp under popping cork or mullet. Black drum and sheepshead are fair on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are excellent and increasing in numbers along the drains on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 75 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the shell reefs on shrimp. Black drum are fair using Bass Assassins around vegetation or deep structure. This side of Matagorda is a hotspot from now until the end of the year.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 75 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on soft plastics around the grass and sand bottoms early in the morning. Switch to soft plastics as the sun comes up. The north shoreline is good for redfish on live shrimp.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 68 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are near dropoffs, potholes, and around vegetation and are good on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure. Flounder action is heating up around the jetties.
Rockport
GOOD. 69 degrees. Redfish are great on shrimp, kwiggler, and topwater out on the flats. Bull reds are a little slow in the morning, heating up later in the day. Speckled trout are good around vegetation on shrimp under a popping cork.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 78 degrees. The bay and shorelines are good for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp or soft plastics. The bull redfish bite is good around the jetties. Black drum are good on crab or topwaters. Flounder are excellent on mullet around the jetties.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 77 degrees. The north side of the bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. The back lakes still have lots of redfish and are best on shrimp on popping corks. Flounder are excellent around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics or minnow. Black drum is good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 72 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are good on mullet or shrimp around the Kleberg Point Rocks. Black drum are good on topwaters or blue crab around vegetation.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 72 degrees. Speckled trout are good north of the weather station in the grass and potholes using shrimp under a popping cork, kwiggler ball tail, and topwater. Redfish are good north and south of the east cut on the sand flats using kwiggler paddle tails, gold spoons, and top waters. Find bait working, and you will find the fish.
South Padre
GOOD. 73 degrees. The bay fishing has remained good for redfish, speckled trout, and flounder on artificials or cut bait. Speckled trout are hanging along the deeper water color changes. The speckled trout are mixed in with the mullet. Black drum are good on crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 79 degrees. Speckled trout will be along the shoreline or in the grass flats and are best on shrimp. Redfish are also good on shrimp and will be around the shallow sand flats. Flounder is in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around grass.
