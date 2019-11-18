North Sabine
GOOD. 63-65 degrees. Water clarity is normal, with high water levels, and trout are still biting well on jigs and soft plastics. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout following the shorelines. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Best flounder bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish-finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig. The cold front has changed a few patterns to later in the day but nothing dramatic yet.
South Sabine
Trinity Bay
Good. 68 degrees. Water stained. Speckled trout continue to be great on soft plastics and live shrimp. Wade fish the flats for redfish with nothing deeper than 7 feet. Flounder are very good on mullet or shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 67 degrees. Flounder are very good in back lakes and marshes on live mullet or soft plastics like Gulp bait. Redfish are fair in back marshes. Speckled trout are fair on the main bay oyster shell using live shrimp under a popping cork.
Texas City
GOOD. Still some bull red action along Texas City Dike. Flounder is excellent on live shrimp or minnow around Seawolf. Speckled trout good along levee and Mosquito Island. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 67-71 degrees. San Luis Pass very good flounder and redfish along Mud Cut and Cold Pass on live shrimp. Christmas Bay good for redfish and speckled trout using live shrimp or soft plastics. Bastrop Bay redfish on the south shoreline. Freeport Jetties and mouth of Brazos River good for bull reds.
East Matagorda Bay
VERY GOOD. 68 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are very good on chunking plastics or live shrimp. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Flounder is very good on a minnow.
West Matagorda Bay
VERY GOOD. 68 Degrees. Trout continue to be good on soft plastics. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics. Black drum are fair on live shrimp. Limits on flounder using minnows.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 45-50 degrees. Slightly stained. Drastic swing in water temperature due to the cold front and freeze warning. Trout are very good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.
Rockport
Current fishing conditions have water temps dropping to 71°, which is significantly below average water temps over the last month in the 82° range. Water clarity on mid-bay reefs is muddy with having had sustained north winds over 20 mph for about 30 hours that have now dropped to 7 mph currently out of the North. Solid redfish action and the start of some good Flounder action can be found on guts the draining Estes Flats, South Bay and St. Joseph Island. Anglers looking for good trout action under current conditions should be working shell reefs on protected shorelines or deep holes in flats. Live shrimp is always a favorite bait for trout, redfish and flounder this time of year. Limited live shrimp will be available during current conditions and anglers are using soft tout soft plastics to produce good fishing action. Pods of bait are moving and migrating, so drift shorelines and the sloughs or the apex of the reefs that run perpendicular to that shoreline for good results.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 68 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, top waters and will be found in schools. Speckled Trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics. Currently, conditions are changing quickly.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 68 degrees. Redfish are schooling and being caught on mullet and shrimp. Trout are very good with popping bobbers. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid or jig.
Baffin Bay
EXCELLENT. The cold front shook the end of this week, but redfish continues to be excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder is excellent on jigs or minnow. Still getting limits on trout using chartreuse Gulp 4-inch twirl tail mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. Trout have been good in 2 to 6 ft on the flats and the east cut using shrimp or gulp under a popping cork, kwigglers ball tail in red and white and willow tail in Mansfield margarita. Reds are good also in the flats in 2 to 3 ft of water using willow tails in grape and chartreuse and shallow running baits. Flounder in east cut on gulp. Remember when these fronts blow in the bay gets very rough! Please pay attention to the weather reports and don’t get caught out in one of these fronts as they blow in! Safe boating to all.
South Padre
FAIR TO GOOD. 68 degrees. Clear. Fishing is good for redfish on spoils of the Intercoastal Waterway with fresh cut mullet. Trout have still been on the deeper grassy areas. Trout fish by drifting over the potholes with popping and live shrimp. Cold Front this week is changing conditions this week so make sure and check next week’s report for changes.
Port Isabel
VERY GOOD. 72 degrees. Black Drum are being caught off the piers with frozen shrimp and crab scented fish bites. Many Whiting were also biting both day and night when using frozen shrimp, squid and fish bites. Mangrove Snappers are still biting on live shrimp mullet and perch. At night speckled trout are being caught with live shrimp and a variety of glow lures. Sand trout are being caught with live shrimp and glow shads.
