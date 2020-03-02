Sabine Lake
FAIR. Water Stained. Visibility 1-3 feet. 54-57 degrees. Trout fishing is generally slow because the wind and weather just won't give us much of a break. However, if you can catch the right day between cold fronts and rain, there are trout to catch. They are constantly moving, but when we find them, they are in the clearest water we can find. Best lures are Mirro Lure Lil Johns or Down South Lures on a 1/4 oz. jig. Corkies, Mirro Lure Catch 5, Mirrodine, or Borboleta suspending twitch baits are working as well. Redfish are a little easier to find than the trout right now. Mud shell flats adjacent to steeper shorelines, channel drops, and Entergy Outfall Canal are producing good catches of slot reds. Scattered catches of flounder are around the mouths of bayous and ditches on Sabine Lake and the Keith Lake Chain. Some flounder are on channel drops at Sabine Pass. Best baits are mud minnows and Gulp lures on a 1/4 to 1/8 oz. jig head. The main spring run has not yet started.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 61 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs are the best ways to catch redfish or trout this time of year. Flounder are best on minnow around rocks. Redfish are good along the north shoreline. The nearby plant's cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. These conditions bring the best redfish action of the year during the colder months.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Redfish and trout can be found around the oyster filled mudflats and have been best with live shrimp under a popping cork. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are good near the jetties on shrimp or around the bayou. Moses Lake floodgate closure effective until April 20th.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 56 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. Black drum are good along the south shoreline. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Redfish and trout can be found around the oyster filled mudflats- best with live shrimp under a popping cork. Moses Lake Floodgate closure is effective until April 20th.
Texas City
GOOD. 57 degrees. Redfish are good over shell reefs and wells on live shrimp. Flounder are fair on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet or shrimp. Black drum are good on crankbaits. Sheepshead are excellent on shrimp over the rocks.
Freeport
FAIR. 60-62 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on a gold spoon this time of year, slow bouncing off the bottom. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are also good on shrimp. Sheepshead are great on shrimp and are in pillars and structures. The flounder are good around the bridge gullet.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Black drum are good on crankbaits. Speckled trout are good on the south shoreline along the bayous on shrimp. Redfish are good on live mullet and soft plastics. Flounder are fair to good on live shrimp around the rocks. Look for where the pelicans are, and you will find fish.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 62-64 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp or croakers. Tie on a bottom rig when fishing the rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on jigs or minnow. Sheepshead are very good near the jetty on live shrimp or mullet. Espiritu Santo Bay can be a safe haven when the weather is rough and an overall great area for fishing.
Rockport
GOOD. 61-63 degrees. Redfish are very good using mullet, mud minnows, or blue crab around the flats and channel edges. Trout are excellent on mullet and found around the reef. Flounder are good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are picking up and will be found around grass beds- best bait right now since live shrimp has been scarce is mullet.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 61 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are good on shrimp and hooked around the north jetty. Redfish and trout are along the south jetty on shrimp. Black drum can be found near the south jetty and are best on crankbaits.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are fair around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits. Flounder are good on mullet around the rocks. Black drum are good on crab around the Laguna Madre. Bull reds have been caught recently in the ship channel.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 71-73 degrees. Redfish are good in the flats on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Speckled trout are best on swimbait along the edge of a group of rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. With the changes in weather with fronts blowing and then warming trends behind the fronts, it’s keeping the fish moving. Reds are hanging in the shallows and can be found in good numbers and size using live shrimp, gulp under a popping cork, and kwiggler willow and paddle tails. The trout bite has been good with good numbers caught in the sand pockets in 3 to 4 ft of water, as well as 1 to 2 ft of water in the mud bottoms using corkies and kwig in ball tail in deeper water and the willow tail in the shallows. Be sure and work your bait on the bottom and slow.
South Padre
GOOD. 63-65 degrees. Redfish are good on mullet in the seagrasses around Holly Beach. Speckled trout have been spotted in the deeper water and are caught on live bait. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper are located around the reef on shrimp. Schools of black drum are showing up on the calmer, sunnier days. Sheepshead are starting to arrive and are caught using mullet.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 63 degrees. Trout are starting to show up in a big way. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp. Whiting are good on dead shrimp and squid. Snook are fair on shrimp and caught near the port.
