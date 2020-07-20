Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 90 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. Bass are showing up in big numbers on the north side - use blue crab with a jig or crankbait. The ship channel or the Neches River are great spots for speckled trout. Fish the shelf in 2-4 feet of water with minnow. Fish the river on points and drops to 20ft of water keying on shad.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Unchanged. Look for the birds; the fish will typically be under them. Fishing the flats remains to be the best method to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still solid. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86-88 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout great along the shorelines, jetties, and areas with reefs. Soft plastics in chartreuse/red are working well. Catfish are good on shad. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on minnow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86-88degrees. The reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout. Soft plastics like Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Eels produce extremely well. Topwaters can be great for midday use. Redfish are schooled up and roaming the open bays. The best combo is deep water and structure.
Texas City
GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on shrimp or soft plastics, also keep your eye out for birds since the fish are typically under the birds. Flounder are fair on live bait around the jetties and wherever you can find rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bay around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are fair on mullet or minnow. Flounder are also good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair using crankbait- look for them around grass.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at Three Mile Reef on Bass Assassins©️. Flounder has been caught along the shoreline and around the rocks on minnow. Look for trout and redfish where the reef drops off into deeper water. Bait activity is where the fish will be.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 83 degrees. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab above grass. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 82-84 degrees. Speckled trout are good over the mid-bay structure and also by wading the shorelines. ICW, the south shoreline by Mitchell’s Cut, and the fishing pier is great for redfish, trout, and flounder. Redfish have also been solid in the back lakes.
Rockport
GOOD. 88 degrees. Redfish are good using black topwaters in the bay area. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp along the shorelines. Flounder have been good on minnow around the piers. Black drum are fair and will be around structure in deep water or vegetation.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 85-86 degrees. Fish Pass Jetty and Horace Caldwell Pier have been great spots all around. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, which will stimulate fish activity. Soft plastics are another option. Speckled trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or around structure and vegetation.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 85 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout is plentiful in the surf and best on shrimp. Bob Hall Pier is an excellent spot for redfish, trout, pompano, jacks, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under a float. In stained water, use shrimp for drum and redfish. The Laguna flats a great area and typically very reliable to catch speckled trout.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. North of the causeway has been busy with trout using croaker or shrimp. Redfish have been great on cut mullet or soft plastics. The northern end of Mother Lagoon in the shallow water is a great spot. Use dark colors when the water is stained. Flounder are good on live bait around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Unchanged. Still high winds and a lot of floating grass- the fishing conditions remain challenging. It’s better to get out early in the morning for trout and redfish and throw topwater in 1 to 3 ft. With the floating grass, you may want to change out treble hooks to single-use kwiggler weedless hooks with kwiggler paddle tail to make noise and vibration with the off-color waters due to the high winds. Reds are at the jetty. Offshore is good when seas permit.
South Padre
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout are plentiful near the surf on spoons, MirrOlures, topwater plugs, and soft-plastic tails work best in the clear/green water. Spanish mackerel have been good using fast-moving spoons and jigs, especially when a clear, clean tide moves against the sand. Holly Beach and the jetties are great locations to fish.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Snook are plentiful in the pass and along the shoreline. Big trout are located in the lower Laguna Madre and can also be found in the shallow water over grass and are best on live baits. Redfish will be found along the shorelines and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on mullet around the rocks. Flounder are decent on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab in the deepwater transitions and around the structure.
