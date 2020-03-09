Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: Fair. Water Stained. Visibility 1-3 feet. 64 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. Trout fishing is generally slow because the wind and weather just won't give us much of a break. However, if you can catch the right day between cold fronts and rain, there are trout to catch. They are constantly moving, but when we find them, they are in the clearest water we can find. Best lures are Mirro Lure Lil Johns or Down South Lures on a 1/4 oz. jig. Corkies, Mirro Lure Catch 5, Mirrodine, or Borboleta suspending twitch baits are working as well. Redfish are a little easier to find than the trout right now. Mud shell flats adjacent to steeper shorelines, channel drops, and Entergy Outfall Canal are producing good catches of slot reds. Scattered catches of flounder are around the mouths of bayous and ditches on Sabine Lake and the Keith Lake Chain. Some flounder are on channel drops at Sabine Pass. Best baits are mud minnows and Gulp lures on a 1/4 to 1/8 oz. jighead. The main spring run has not yet started.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 59 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs off the boat are the best ways to catch redfish or speckled trout here. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. The nearby plant's cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. These conditions bring the best redfish action of the year during the colder months.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 63 degrees. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Redfish and trout can be found around the shallow flats and are good on shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are excellent near the jetties on shrimp. Moses Lake floodgate closure effective until April 20th.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 63 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the jetties. Black drum are good along the shoreline on blue crab. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Redfish and trout can be found around the flats and are best with live shrimp. Moses Lake Floodgate closure is effective until April 20th. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay.
Texas City
GOOD. 57 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet or shrimp. Black drum are good on blue crab. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Freeport
FAIR. 63-64 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on a gold spoon this time of year, slow bouncing off the bottom. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp. Sheepshead are migrating to the jetties and bays to spawn and best on shrimp. The flounder are good around the bridge on mullet.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Black drum are good on crankbaits. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on bass assassins. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastics. Flounder are fair to good on shrimp around the rocks. The pelicans are a good indication of where the fish are.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 62-64 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp. Tie on a bottom rig when fishing the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are excellent near the jetty on live shrimp or mullet.
Rockport
GOOD. 61-63 degrees. Redfish are very good using mullet, mud minnows, or blue crab around the flats and channel edges. Trout are excellent on mullet and are around the reef. Flounder have been good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are really picking up and will be found around grass beds- best bait right now since live shrimp has been scarce is mullet.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 64-66 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around Dolphin Dock. Redfish and trout are good along the south jetty on shrimp. Black drum can be found near the south jetty and are best on blue crab.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits or shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around the Laguna Madre.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 71-73 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish are good in the flats on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Speckled trout are best on swimbait along the edge of a group of rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 63-64 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. With the changes in weather with fronts blowing and then warming trends behind the fronts, it’s keeping the fish moving. Reds are hanging in the shallows and can be found in good numbers and size using live shrimp, gulp under a popping cork, and kwiggler willow and paddle tails. The trout bite has been good with good numbers caught in the sand pockets in 3 to 4 ft and the 1 to 2 ft in the mud bottom using corkies and kwig in ball tail in deeper water and the willow tail in the shallows. Be sure and work your bait on the bottom and slow.
South Padre
GOOD. 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on mullet along King Ranch shoreline. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper are near the reef when fished with shrimp. Schools of black drum are showing up on the calmer, warmer days and are good on blue crab. Sheepshead are starting to arrive and caught using mullet.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 63 degrees. Trout are in the shallow grass flats around the Laguna Madre and like shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead like mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp. Whiting are good on dead shrimp and squid. Snook are decent on shrimp near the port.
