Sabine Lake
GOOD. 61 degrees. Stained to clear. Winter patterns have set up with water temperatures in the upper fifties with speckled trout. Recent strong cold fronts have caused flushing of the waterways around Sabine Lake. Trout are on flats during warmups and around the mouths of the rivers and larger bayous as well as the ICW. Best lures are suspending twitch baits such as Mirro Lure Catch 5, Catch 2000, Borboleta Lele, and Hot Rod. Also, you can't go wrong with jig and soft plastics. After the shallow tides of late, a lot of redfish will move out of the marsh ponds into the main lake. There will still be reds in some of the deeper bayous and rivers, as well as the Entergy outfall canal up the Neches River. The best bait for reds are jigs and soft plastics or dead shrimp on a Carolina rig. The flounder run will be winding down soon, but there will always be holdovers in the rivers and deeper bayous that will winter there. Mud minnows are best if you can find them. Your second-best choice is a 1/4 ounce jig and gulp.
Trinity Bay
VERY GOOD. 61 degrees. Speckled trout is excellent on live shrimp and soft plastics in deeper water. Redfish are found in the marsh and shoreline and are biting on live mullet, and soft plastics. Sheepshead are very good on live shrimp.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 55 degrees. Flounder bite is good along the ICW spoils and drains. Redfish and black drum are good in 3 feet of water over mud and shell. Speckled trout are excellent near the island in deeper water. Catfish are slow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 55 degrees. Redfish and black drum are good in 3 feet of water over mud and shell. Flounder are good around Seawolf Park on live shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent on shrimp, soft plastics and topwaters. Catfish are still slow due to migratory patterns.
Texas City
VERY GOOD. 55 degrees. Redfish are biting on soft plastics and can be found off the rocks. Flounder are fair on live shrimp or minnow. Speckled trout are excellent on shrimp along the levee. Black drum are hungry for blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
GOOD. 60 degrees. Black drum are great due to migratory patterns right now. Redfish can be caught using live bait in the deeper channels. Speckled trout bite is excellent around the surfside jetty. Flounder is excellent along the marsh using live mullet. Bull reds are fair at mouth of Brazos river on live bait.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 61 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics. Redfish are excellent in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. Flounder bite is fair south with plastics in red or white color. Black drum are good on soft plastics or blue crab.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 61 degrees. Black drum are fair on blue crab or soft plastics. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics near ICW. They will be wherever you see mullet. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. Flounder bite are fair on plastics in red or white color near Mad Island Cut.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 58 degrees. Black drum are good on blue crab, shrimp or soft plastics. Trout are good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are excellent on live shrimp. Bull reds are slow. Flounder are excellent around any kind of baitfish- look around Pass Cavallo. Sheepshead are good near the jetty on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 59 degrees. Redfish are fair if free-lining shrimp along the dropoff deep channels. Trout are drifting and wading over hard sand with shell pockets. Almost any artificial swim or natural bait are producing. Flounder are poor.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 60 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are fair on shrimp, and KWigglers paddle tail and found in schools. Speckled trout are decent on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab or soft plastics.
Corpus Christi
VERY GOOD. 60 degrees. Redfish are very good and being caught on cut mullet and shrimp. Speckled trout are fair with Texas Rattler jigs. Flounder are excellent on minnow or squid or jig. Drum are excellent on shrimp.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 63 degrees. Redfish are very good in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled trout are excellent on Gulp shrimp- use a lead jig head, and bounce off the bottom quickly. Slow sinking artificial lures are the choice for the wade fisherman.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 64 degrees. Trout and reds are in their winter pattern. Look for them over mud areas with water temperatures going down. Corkys, Kwiggler willow tails, topwater, and live and dead shrimp will do the job. Offshore is still good for snapper in Texas waters.
South Padre
GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish are great on windier days in the Gaswell Flats on cut mullet. Speckled trout are good on soft plastics that resemble mullet or shrimp. Also, use a popping cork with live or gulp shrimp. Large schools of black drum can be caught in the deeper water transitions on soft plastics.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout are good on bait resembling mullet. Sheepshead are excellent on fiddler crab. Flounder are good on minnows. Jack crevalles are good on 2-3 inch bait, such as live mullet. Redfish are fair on shrimp.
