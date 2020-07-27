Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 90 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. If you’re looking for bull red, make sure you are around the beaches along the pass. Be on the lookout for schools of baitfish, and you’ll find feeding reds not far behind. That holds true whether you’re on the beachfront or working from a pier. Live bait is a winner in most scenarios with redfish and speckled trout, but soft plastics or gold spoon also work.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Fish the wells for speckled trout with live croaker or shrimp. Redfish and speckled trout are good using shrimp under a popping cork or dredge croaker around the reefs. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86-88 degrees. Speckled trout has been the most popular, and the redfish are beginning to show up as well. Best baits to use are live shrimp as well as live piggy perch. Bull Redfish season is approaching as they have started the annual pre-spawn. Watch the redfish bite increase over the next couple of weeks around the bays.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 86-88 degrees. The reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout. Soft plastics like Bass Assassins and Norton Sand Eels are still producing well. Topwaters can be great for midday use. Redfish are schooled up and roaming the open bays. The best combo is deep water and structure.
Texas City
GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are fair on live bait around the jetties and wherever you can find rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bays around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Bull reds will start to ramp up over the next few weeks. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on mullet or minnow. Flounder are also good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair using crankbait around vegetation and structure.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout can be excellent around the jetties - on and incoming tide fish the outside of the jetty and on the outgoing tide, fish the channel side. Redfish and flounder are good at Three Mile Reef on Bass Assassins. Look for trout and redfish where the reef drops off into deeper water. Bait activity is where the fish will be.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab above the grass. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 84-86 degrees. Speckled trout are good over the mid-bay structure and also by wading the shorelines. ICW, the south shoreline by Mitchell’s Cut, and the fishing pier is great for redfish, trout, and flounder. Redfish have also been solid in the back lakes.
Rockport
GOOD. 88 degrees. Regardless of the fish you are looking to catch this time of year, shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet, it will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, Speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all been fair to good.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 84 degrees. Fish Pass Jetty and Horace Caldwell Pier have been great spots all around. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, spoons, or paddle tail plastics. Speckled trout are good on shrimp and top waters. Black drum are good on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or around structure.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84 degrees. Speckled trout are out in big numbers along the shoreline and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Bob Hall Pier is still an excellent spot for redfish, trout, pompano, jacks, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green in color, try live shrimp under afloat. In stained water, use shrimp for drum and redfish. The Laguna flats are great areas and normally very reliable to catch speckled trout and redfish.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. The remote area of water near Riveria is an excellent spot for large speckled trout, topwaters are an excellent go-to or larger spoons. North of the causeway remains busy with trout using croaker or shrimp. Redfish have been great on cut mullet or soft plastics. Use dark colors when the water is stained. Flounder are fair on live bait around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. With the northeast winds, the waters have cleaned up from the strong southeast winds. The trout and red bite have been excellent both north and south of the east cut to the land cut using topwater, kwiggler paddle and ball tail. Be sure and work the sand pockets. Fish seem to be holding tight around the Deeper edge of the grass where it meets the sand as the sun gets up. Red snapper offshore has been excellent using live bait, squid, and kwiggler long-tail sally on a jig head.
South Padre
GOOD. 84 degrees. The Laguna Madre is a tried and true hot spot for speckled trout and redfish using shrimp or MirrOlures, topwater plugs, or soft-plastic tails. Spanish mackerel have been excellent using fast-moving spoons and jigs, especially when a clear, clean tide moves against the sand. Black drum have been good on the drop-offs in deep water on shrimp or blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 82 degrees. Speckled trout are located in the lower Laguna Madre and can also be found in the shallow water over vegetation and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be found along the shorelines and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on mullet around the rocks. Flounder are fair on mullet. Black drum are good on blue crab in the deepwater transitions and around vegetation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.