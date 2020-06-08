Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 83 degrees. Water clarity: Stained
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Fishing the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for redfish and speckled trout. The best wading areas are along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are good on minnow and the highest in number around the rocks.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been excellent for waders. They are in higher numbers near the jetties along the rocks; some redfish are mixed in. Shrimp is the best bait typically. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been excellent for waders. They are in higher numbers near the jetties along the rocks; some redfish will also be mixed in. Shrimp is the best bait typically. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation in shallow water. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Black drum are good on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation or structure. Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on live bait such as shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp near the San Luis Pass. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 82 degrees. Mid bay reefs are the place to be on this side of the bay- specifically Chinquapin and Boggy reefs. Trout and redfish are good on live bait near structure. Black drum have been fair on blue crab around structure or vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 82 degrees. It's a great month to be fishing shell. Wading has been the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay has held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be gravitating towards structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 80-81 degrees. The Hump is a great spot to fish for Trout and redfish- they have been excellent and abundant on down south lures with red/white and a black spoon. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair near the rocks on live shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 80-81 degrees. Mostly clear. The key to finding the fish has been fishing shallow water with thick grass in the northern areas. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color. Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and found around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and found around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 82 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and will be found in schools. Speckled trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab or soft plastics and will most likely be in shallow grass flats in the warmer water.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet on a jighead in the less than 4 feet. Speckled trout are good and found around Tide Gauge bar on darker colored paddle tails. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna flats continue to be an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp over grass.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 82 degrees. This is the place to be for large speckled trout. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in water less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are caught around Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Fishing has been excellent, redfish and trout are in the sand potholes in 2 to 3 ft of water on topwater, live shrimp under a popping cork and kwiggler paddle tail in dirty jalapeño. Scattered reds and trout are in the deeper water (4 to 5 ft). Use topwater and kwiggler ball tail in red and white. Snapper is good in Texas waters, and the season for red snapper is open in Federal waters.
South Padre
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Cooler periods in the morning and late afternoons are best. Mullet and shrimp baits have been successful in natural colors. Speckled trout have been showing up in big numbers and are best in deeper water transitions and are good on soft plastics. Mother Lagoon has shown large numbers of trout as well. Redfish are still around in sand pockets but are becoming tougher to pattern. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 81-82 degrees. The lower Laguna Madre holds some big Trout this time of year- they are found in the shallow water where the grass is thick and are best on shrimp. Redfish will be found in 2 feet of water and are best on live baits. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are fair on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation.
