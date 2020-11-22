Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 72 degrees. Water clarity: stained with visibility two to three feet in most areas around the lake, channel, and marsh. Speckled trout fishing is fair to good, with most fish coming from nearshore areas. Fish are scattered over mud shell bottoms as well as in deeper bayous. Best lures are jig and soft plastics in white, glow, or natural colors with limetreuse tails. Redfish are on the same pattern as the trout and are scattered along shorelines as well. Use the same lures for trout. The flounder run is still on in Sabine Pass Channel along drop-offs and anchorage basins. The best lures to use are live mud minnows or jigs and gulp lures.
Bolivar
GOOD. 76 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are hitting in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through the pass or near the rocks on minnow. Sheepshead are slow.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 72 degrees. The speckled trout action is heating up. Bird activity is good. Speckled trout hit on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish is good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 72 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around the reefs or under the birds. Redfish are good in the marsh on shrimp. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead have been good along the rocks and piers on shrimp. The flounder are good along the ICW spoils and drains.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline or under the bird. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the ship channel on mullet.
Texas City
GOOD. 73 degrees. Bull reds and redfish are good around the dike on cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on minnow around the dike. Black drum are fair on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation.
Freeport
GOOD. 74 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the back lakes and marshes on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 74 degrees. Speckled trout has picked up with the favorable colder weather. They are caught on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, mainly in the flats. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is excellent on minnows.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 74 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Bird activity is good. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is good.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 72-73 degrees. Trout are excellent on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish continue to be very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.
Rockport
GOOD. 71-72 degrees. Fish the surf, shorelines, or the Estes Flats for speckled trout, flounder, and redfish on shrimp around the shell reefs. Pods of bait are moving and migrating, so drift shorelines and the sloughs or the apex of the reefs that run perpendicular to that shoreline for good results.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 75 degrees. The bay and shorelines are good for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp, kwigglers paddle tail. The Bull redfish are plentiful around the jetties. Black drum are fair on crab around vegetation. Flounder are excellent on cut mullet around the jetties.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 75 degrees. The north side of the bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Speckled trout are in the sand flats. The back lakes still have lots of redfish and are best on shrimp on popping corks. Flounder are excellent around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics or minnow. Black drum is good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 74-75 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater and live bait following the mullet runs, usually mid-morning. Flounder are excellent on jigs or minnow. Trout are hitting on chartreuse Gulp 4-inch twirl tail mullet.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Speckled trout in the flats in potholes on gulp under a popping cork, kwiggler ball tail in "Mansfield Margarita," or topwater and spoons. The trout bite is very active! You will catch big numbers when you find them. Reds are shallow on the sand and mudflats using spoons,kwiggler willow, and paddle tail. Remember to keep what you want to eat and release the rest for another day.
South Padre
GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Redfish have been good in the sand flats using fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Speckled trout and flounder are good on shrimp, artificials, or cut mullet. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 76 degrees. Speckled trout will be along the shoreline or in the grass flats and best shrimp under a cork. Redfish are also good on shrimp and will be around the shallow sand flats. Flounder is in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around grass.
