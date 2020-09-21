Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. The jetties are still holding some bull reds- use fresh cut mullet. Speckled trout and redfish have been good on live shrimp around the ship channels and mudflats. Redfish are great over near the Betsy Heights marsh on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are still plentiful in the ship channels.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Speckled trout are under the birds, and redfish are good around the flats on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder activity has increased, and they are biting on minnow around the rocks. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side. Work the structure and watch for what’s under the birds.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. North and south jetties are good for bull reds on fresh shad. The reef areas along the south side are best for speckled trout and redfish using mullet or croaker. Sheepshead are tight along the rocks on shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Offats Bayou has produced some decent fish in the morning hours. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp. Topwaters are the best choice for wading, shrimp under a popping cork is good for the rest.
Texas City
GOOD. 84-86 degrees. Bull reds are still being caught around the dike in decent numbers, on mullet or crab. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet or minnow.
Freeport
GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish are holding over reefs and drains. Shrimp is the best bait. Speckled trout are good around San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures, and soft plastics. Redfish, Black drum, and sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Drifting the big mudflats is the best method for redfish or speckled trout on live shrimp or croaker. Look for a green tide loaded with bait.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish are great on live shrimp. There are a lot of guts running through the beds that are deep with slightly cooler water. Speckled trout are fair on soft plastics.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 86 degrees. Speckled trout are fair to good on topwaters in 4-7 feet of water. Redfish have been good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure or vegetation. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning. Flounder is good on live bait.
Rockport
VERY GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Spoons and topwaters have great results. Laguna Reef has a great pier for fishing. The shipping channels are also excellent spots this time of year. Flounder are best at night. Redfish and speckled trout are best on shrimp or croaker if you aren’t getting results with spoons and topwaters.
Port Aransas
EXCELLENT. 87-88 degrees. Spoons on topwater and rattle traps are producing. Horace Caldwell Pier has been great for all species. North jetty or Redfish bay has been great for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp or croaker. Black drum are good on crab or crankbaits around deep structure.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 85 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout and Redfish are good around Laguna Madre on croaker or shrimp. Flounder is good on the backside of the island in the channel. Black drum are great in the deepwater transitions when using crab.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 90-91 degrees. Speckled trout have been in the deeper grassy areas. Redfish are schooling and feeding behind large groups of mullet. Black drum are best around the rocks in 4-6 feet of water. Topwater action is best early in the morning for Speckled trout and redfish.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Trout and reds are north of the east cut in the grass beds and working pot holes Using kwiggler willow tail in Mansfield margarita. Also south at the saucer down to the pipeline using kwiggler willow tail and topwater. Work the different depths to find where they are holding. Also, red snapper is good when you can get out further.
South Padre
GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Speckled trout is good on both live and artificial baits. Black Drum are feeding in schools along the ICW and are great on crab. Redfish is excellent in the flats drifting using shrimp under a popping cork.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 85 degrees. Unchanged. The lower Laguna Madre is a tried and true spot with plenty of shallow sand flats. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation in the very early morning hours and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are fair on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure.
